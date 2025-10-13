The Rock Says John Cena Will Choose His Own Final Opponent

The Rock recently opened up about having some say in who John Cena will face in his final match, but he insists the decision ultimately belongs to Cena himself.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers, The Rock made it clear that while he has a small amount of input in the process, Cena has completely earned the right to make that choice.

“You know, I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it really is, it’s whoever John wants, whoever he wants, that should be your answer,” The Rock said. “Really what it comes down to. It’s not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H. That guy’s earned it, and you know what, the best part about John is, he comes as advertised so who you think he is, that’s who he is, and he’s a good dude, and I love that guy.”

John Cena’s farewell match is scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington D.C. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, current plans call for Gunther to be Cena’s final opponent after winning a tournament. Cena is also expected to compete at Survivor Series, where he is set to face Dominik Mysterio.

