×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Rock Says John Cena Will Choose His Own Final Opponent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
The Rock Says John Cena Will Choose His Own Final Opponent

The Rock recently opened up about having some say in who John Cena will face in his final match, but he insists the decision ultimately belongs to Cena himself.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers, The Rock made it clear that while he has a small amount of input in the process, Cena has completely earned the right to make that choice.

“You know, I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it really is, it’s whoever John wants, whoever he wants, that should be your answer,” The Rock said. “Really what it comes down to. It’s not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H. That guy’s earned it, and you know what, the best part about John is, he comes as advertised so who you think he is, that’s who he is, and he’s a good dude, and I love that guy.”

John Cena’s farewell match is scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington D.C. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, current plans call for Gunther to be Cena’s final opponent after winning a tournament. Cena is also expected to compete at Survivor Series, where he is set to face Dominik Mysterio.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy