The Godfather Helps Move Original WCW Nitro Sign After Years Hidden Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
You never quite know what might resurface when it comes to collectibles, especially those tied to the history of professional wrestling. A rare piece of nostalgia has recently come to light, years after fans thought it was lost forever.

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather took to Instagram to reveal that a friend of his had come into possession of an original WCW Nitro sign, a relic from the golden age of wrestling television. The Godfather even lent a hand in moving the massive piece of memorabilia, sharing a photo of it along with the caption:

“Helped a friend of mine move the original Nitro grill sign he picked up.”

For fans of wrestling history, this discovery is nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, many iconic pieces of wrestling memorabilia have vanished into private collections, only to reappear unexpectedly. The A&E series dedicated to uncovering lost wrestling treasures has shown just how valuable and meaningful these finds can be to both fans and those within the business.

It is unclear where the WCW Nitro sign will end up next, but thanks to The Godfather’s post, at least its whereabouts are no longer a complete mystery. For longtime WCW fans, it is a nostalgic reminder of a time when Monday nights were defined by fire, explosions, and the roar of Nitro.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charles Wright (@thegodfather)

