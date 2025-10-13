WWE Influence Revealed In TNA Bound For Glory X-Division Match

The X-Division Championship match between Leon Slater and WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans at TNA Bound For Glory was one of the most talked-about moments of the night. Fans praised the high-energy bout, but the finish drew criticism after NXT’s DarkState faction stormed the ring and caused the match to end in a no contest.

A new report from Jon Alba of SI.com has shed light on the creative direction behind the finish. According to multiple sources, WWE had a “significant” hand in how the match was booked. While WWE and TNA have been collaborating closely as part of their ongoing partnership, it is understood that WWE maintains “a lot of pull” when it comes to storylines involving its NXT talent appearing on TNA programming.

Alba also noted that plans are already in place for Slater and Evans to face off again in a rematch, potentially sooner rather than later. “The Takedown on SI was told that, even before the positive reception to the Bound For Glory match, it was widely believed that Evans and Slater would have another singles match at some point soon,” Alba reported. “One source specifically pointed to NXT Halloween Havoc as having been discussed as a possible show to run the match back on. The two recently tagged together as well against The Culling on NXT in September.”