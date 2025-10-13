×
Seth Rollins Reportedly Injured, The Vision Implodes On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
Seth Rollins Reportedly Injured, The Vision Implodes On WWE Raw

The shocking breakup of The Vision on Monday Night Raw was not just a twist in storytelling but a necessary move after World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins reportedly suffered a legitimate shoulder injury at the Crown Jewel premium live event. According to PWInsider.com, the dramatic betrayal by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was designed to write Rollins off television while he recovers.

PWInsider’s report notes that Rollins injured his left shoulder during his main event match against Cody Rhodes in Perth, Australia, after landing awkwardly on a coast-to-coast dive. Since the event, Rollins has been spotted wearing a sling both backstage and in fan photos, fueling speculation about the severity of the injury. Further medical evaluation is expected soon to determine his recovery timeline.

Rollins is no stranger to injury setbacks. In 2016, he was forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship following a major knee injury that sidelined him for seven months, and he has battled recurring back and shoulder issues throughout his career.

The creative fallout played out in dramatic fashion on Raw. After CM Punk earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, Rollins’ Vision allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed suddenly turned on their leader, savagely attacking both Punk and Rollins. The show closed with Paul Heyman appearing to align himself with Breakker and Reed, marking one of the most shocking endings to Raw in recent memory.

