Ridge Holland Confirms WWE Departure Following Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
Ridge Holland has revealed that his time with WWE is coming to an end, confirming that his contract will not be renewed when it expires on November 14. The announcement comes just weeks after he sustained a serious Lisfranc injury while competing for TNA Wrestling as part of the ongoing WWE-TNA crossover storyline.

In a candid post on social media, Holland shared his frustration over the timing, explaining that the injury will sideline him for six months and leave him unable to earn an income during his recovery.

“I’ve been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th,” Holland wrote. “WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support. My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I’m still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience. The shining light that has always kept me going is the HUGE support from a handful of special human beings. Thank you.”

Despite the setback, Holland expressed optimism for the future, revealing plans to launch an online coaching business while he recovers. “I’m unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business…..so stay tuned. Cheers.”

Holland suffered the injury during a match against Moose at a TNA television taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The incident occurred when he landed awkwardly, resulting in a complex Lisfranc injury that required surgery on October 3.

Before joining WWE in 2018, Holland was a professional rugby player in the UK. During his time with the company, he competed in NXT UK, on the main roster, and as part of the reintroduced Evolve brand. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.

