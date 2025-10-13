×
Kairi Sane Brings Back Iconic “The Next Voyage” Theme On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
The October 13 edition of WWE Raw delivered a special moment for fans of Kairi Sane, as the “Pirate Princess” brought back her original entrance theme, “The Next Voyage” by CFO$. The theme, which became a defining part of her time in NXT, played to loud cheers from the WWE Universe who have long connected it with some of her most memorable career highlights.

Earlier in the night, emotions were running high for The Kabuki Warriors following their loss to Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel. Backstage, Asuka lashed out at Sane, slapping her and demanding that she prove herself by facing Ripley later in the show. When the time came for the match, fans erupted as the familiar opening notes of “The Next Voyage” echoed through the arena.

The contest itself was intense, with both Asuka and Sky getting involved at ringside. Ripley and Sane traded heavy strikes and near falls, but interference and chaos tipped the balance. Ripley eventually hit the Riptide to secure the victory. After the bell, tensions boiled over again as Ripley tried to put Asuka through the announce table. Sane intervened with a kendo stick attack to defend her partner, only for Ripley to counter and drive her through the desk with a DDT, leaving her laid out as the segment came to a close.

The reintroduction of Sane’s original theme adds to a growing trend in WWE of superstars revisiting their classic entrance music. Reports suggest that several names, including Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, have recently pushed to bring back their older themes.

