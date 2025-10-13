×
Mike Santana Wins TNA World Championship At Bound For Glory 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
Mike Santana captured the TNA World Championship at Bound For Glory after a hard-fought victory over Trick Williams in the main event. The night ended in chaos as multiple wrestlers attempted to cash in their Call Your Shot opportunities immediately following the match.

Santana, accompanied by Konnan, entered the arena to a massive ovation. The bout quickly turned brutal when Williams sent Santana face-first into the ring post, opening him up. Williams repeated the attack before taunting Santana’s daughter at ringside, asking, “Who’s your daddy?” only to be met with a slap across the face.

Back inside the ring, Williams delivered a devastating Uranage from the top rope that nearly earned him the victory. He later tried to use the TNA World Championship belt as a weapon, but Santana narrowly avoided the strike. Both men exchanged a flurry of strikes before Santana connected with his trademark Spin the Block for a close two-count.

The referee’s attention was then diverted when Williams’ lawyer climbed onto the apron to argue. Santana dragged the lawyer into the ring and took him down with a clothesline. As Santana turned around, Williams struck with his Trick Shot, but it was not enough to finish the match. Williams tried again, only for Santana to dodge, counter with a powerful clothesline, and hit one final Spin the Block to secure the pinfall victory and claim the TNA World Championship.

After the match, chaos erupted when Nic Nemeth appeared with the Call Your Shot trophy, signaling his intent to cash in. Before the bell could ring, the lights suddenly went out. When they returned, Elijah was in the ring and smashed Nemeth over the head with a guitar. In the confusion, Frankie Kazarian stormed to the ring, declaring he wanted to use his Call Your Shot even though he did not have the trophy in hand. Santana responded by leveling Kazarian with a lariat before celebrating his victory, presenting the TNA World Championship belt to his daughter at ringside in an emotional moment.

