Team 3D Leave Their Boots In The Ring After Final Clash With The Hardys

Matt and Jeff Hardy successfully retained the TNA World and NXT Tag Team Championships after defeating Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von) in a “One Final Table” match at Bound For Glory. The Hardys sealed the victory by putting Bully Ray through a table in an emotional conclusion to the long-running rivalry between the legendary teams.

Before the bell, Brother Runt (Spike Dudley) appeared and embraced Bully Ray and D-Von in a heartfelt moment of unity. Once the action began, Team 3D gained the upper hand early, connecting with their trademark 3D on Jeff Hardy through a table, though the match continued since the deciding moment required an offensive move to send an opponent through the table.

Momentum shifted when The Hardys turned their attention to D-Von. They positioned him on a table in the entranceway, setting up one of their trademark high-risk moves. Jeff Hardy climbed a ladder and launched himself off, crashing through D-Von and shattering the table below. With D-Von incapacitated, Matt and Jeff directed their focus toward Bully Ray inside the ring.

The Hardys battered Bully Ray with repeated chair shots before setting up another table. Bully Ray tried to fight back and nearly powerbombed Jeff through the table, but Matt quickly pulled it away to save his brother. The brothers then unleashed a flurry of chair strikes before finally sending Bully Ray crashing through the table to secure the win.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva entered the ring to present Matt and Jeff Hardy with their championship belts. In a touching post-match moment, Bully Ray and a recovering D-Von returned to the ring, embracing The Hardys. Team 3D then removed their wrestling boots, handed them to Matt and Jeff, and quietly left the ring as the crowd applauded, marking a symbolic passing of the torch as The Hardys celebrated their victory.

