The System Triumphs In Brutal Hardcore War At TNA Bound For Glory

The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC) emerged victorious over Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Special Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler) in a wild 10-person intergender Hardcore War at TNA Bound For Glory. The brutal clash, which brought an end to a long-running rivalry between the two groups, ended when Eddie Edwards pinned Mustafa Ali.

Under Hardcore War rules, two competitors began the match with additional members entering at timed intervals, each bringing a weapon of their choice. The match could only be decided once all ten participants had entered the ring. Order 4 earned the entry advantage after Mustafa Ali’s earlier win against Moose at Victory Road.

The match opened with Jason Hotch of Order 4 squaring off against Eddie Edwards from The System. As the match progressed, chaos unfolded with an array of weapons including steel chairs, kendo sticks, trash cans, and even a sledgehammer being used. Tasha Steelz entered the fray in a New York Yankees jersey, swinging a baseball bat to even the odds.

As the ring filled, the violence intensified. John Skyler was busted open during the exchange, and Special Agent 0 slammed Alisha Edwards onto a pile of thumbtacks. Moose later turned the tide by wrapping a chair around his body before spearing Agent 0.

The final moments saw Mustafa Ali attempt a daring 450 Splash onto Alisha Edwards, who was covered in thumbtacks. She narrowly avoided the move, leaving Ali to land on the tacks himself. Eddie Edwards capitalized by wrapping barbed wire around his knee, delivering a devastating Boston Knee Party to score the decisive pinfall for The System.

