×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kelani Jordan Retains Knockouts World Title At Bound For Glory 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
Kelani Jordan Retains Knockouts World Title At Bound For Glory 2025

Kelani Jordan successfully retained her TNA Knockouts World Championship at Bound For Glory, overcoming Indi Hartwell in a hard-fought battle. This marked Jordan’s first major title defense since capturing the gold at Victory Road in September.

The road to this match came through an unexpected chain of events. When former champion Ash by Elegance vacated the title due to health issues, a battle royal was organized at Victory Road to crown new contenders. Kelani Jordan and Léi Yǐng Lee emerged as the final two competitors, with Jordan later defeating Lee that same night to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion. Notably, Indi Hartwell served as the special guest referee for that bout.

Hartwell secured her title opportunity weeks later by winning a three-way match on TNA Impact! against Jody Threat and Dani Luna. Originally, she was slated to face the winner of Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich at Victory Road, but the match was canceled, paving the way for Jordan’s unexpected championship victory and the eventual showdown at Bound For Glory.

At Bound For Glory, both women put on a highly competitive match that had the crowd fully invested. Hartwell, whose parents took four separate flights to be in attendance, came close to victory after connecting with a top-rope elbow drop and later hitting her Hurts Donut finisher. However, Jordan’s ring awareness saved her, as she managed to reach the ropes to break the count.

The contest concluded with Jordan capitalizing on a key moment. After Hartwell climbed to the top rope, Jordan met her there and, despite being knocked back, quickly recovered to deliver a split-legged moonsault for the pinfall win, successfully retaining her championship on pay-per-view.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy