Tessa Blanchard Defeats Gia Miller In Controversial Bound For Glory 2025 Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
Tessa Blanchard Defeats Gia Miller In Controversial Bound For Glory 2025 Match

Tessa Blanchard picked up a controversial win over Gia Miller in Miller’s official in-ring debut at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The heated rivalry reached its breaking point in this highly anticipated showdown, but the outcome left fans talking for all the wrong reasons after Blanchard resorted to using a roll of quarters to steal the victory.

The animosity between Blanchard and Miller first erupted at Slammiversary when Blanchard brutally attacked Miller after a match, driving her head into the steel steps. The assault led to Blanchard’s suspension and a bitter exchange of words in the months that followed, setting the stage for their emotional clash at TNA’s biggest show of the year.

The match began with outside involvement from Blanchard’s ally, Victoria Crawford, who repeatedly distracted Miller before being thrown out by security with help from Miller’s former tag team partner, Jody Threat. Once the interference ended, Miller built momentum with a series of hard-hitting moves, including a Thesz Press and a diving attack to the floor that nearly ended the contest.

As the intensity escalated, Blanchard removed the padding from one of the turnbuckles. While the referee tried to restore order, Miller lifted Blanchard for a powerbomb, unaware of what was coming. Taking advantage of the distraction, Blanchard struck Miller with a roll of quarters hidden in her hand, allowing her to score the pinfall and claim the win in underhanded fashion.

