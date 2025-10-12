TNA Bound For Glory Results - October 12, 2025

TNA Fans! It’s October, and on the company’s schedule, that can only mean one thing! The company, the wrestlers, and their diehard fans are bound for glory at, well, the aptly titled Bound for Glory! For all of the staples in the TNA calendar (Slammiversary, Turning Point, Victory Road, Genesis, etc), it is Bound for Glory that serves as the company’s biggest event of the year. And, in that spirit, the card should not disappoint!

Obviously, the show’s biggest drawing point is the TNA World Heavyweight Title Match, as TNA fans (and I am sure, Carlos Silva and TNA Brass) are hopeful that Mike Santana brings the title back home, as he faces the reigning and defending champion Trick Williams. But naturally, it stands to reason that the card offers a lot more matches of interest as well.

We’ll start with the “One Final Table” Match, wherein the TNA World Tag Team Champions (and now also the TNA Tag Team Champions) Matt and Jeff Hardy will face one of their biggest rivals in their long and illustrious history, Team 3-D fka The Dudley Boys, Bully Ray and Devon, with both sets of tag titles now on the line!

But those two matches aren’t the only titles on the line, as the TNA Knockouts Title will be defended by Kelani Jordan, as she faces Indi Hartwell. The TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles will also be on the line, as Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, collectively known as the IInspiration, will defend the straps against the team that they dethroned for the titles weeks ago, The Elegance Brand.

On the men’s side, the X-Division Title will be on the line, as Leon Slater will defend the belt against Je’Von Evans in a cross promotional match between TNA and NXT. The International Title will be on the line, as The King of TNA, Frankie Kazarian, will defend the belt against the man that he took the title from at Victory Road, Steve Maclin.

And lest we forget about the non-title matches, which will prove to be of high interest, particularly the CYS Gauntlet in terms of future title movement. In such a case, the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match will feature 20 competitors, constitute to both men and women, with the winner getting a trophy and a guaranteed title shot within one year’s time. We know that the very lovely and amazing Lei Ying Lee will start the match off, and The Southern Psycho Mance Warner will be number 20. Between those entrants, we know that Xia Brookside, Mara Sade, Joe Hendry, The Hometown Man, and both Ryan and Nick Nemeth will partake in the match as well.

And if that is not enough, we will also see a 10-person intergender Hardcore War match, pitting the System (Both Alisha and Eddie Edwards, JDC, Brian Myers, and Moose) versus the Order Four (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Agent Zero, and Tasha Steelz). Finally, we will have Gia Miller going up against Tessa Blanchard in a match that, had it not featured the typical bully and bullied cliche, should have been on the Pre-show in place of the KO Tag Team Title Match.

All of that and, perhaps still, so much more, on the company’s biggest offering of the year! So, let’s get ready to get Bound…For Glory!

Tonight, Bound for Glory is LIVE from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts! The company A-Team of Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt will be on the call tonight!

Sean Grande narrates a video package for tonight’s show to start us off.

Hannifan hypes up the show only to be cut off so the US Marines can perform the National Anthem. And, no, Virigina, there was no booing of the anthem here.

As fitting as humanly possible, Steve Maclin makes his entrance with the Marines lined up on both sides of the aisle. He will try and win his title back next!

TNA International Title: Frankie Kazarian (C) vs. Steve Maclin

Maclin hits the SCUD on Kazarian as he makes his entrance. He throws him into the ring as the bell sounds officially. Maclin with the ten corner punches, and he throws Kazarian into the corner, as he does a Shawn Michaels spot if he fell to the floor lol. Maclin smacks him around a little bit, he returns him to the ring again, but this time, the Champion hits a springboard leg drop! SUNSET BOMB TO THE FLOOR BY KAZARIAN! TNA Chants go up!

Frankie returns to the ring, initially content to take the count out, but he instead goes outside and throws Maclin into the ring steps. He stomps on the challenger, and Frankie approaches Steve’s Mom at ring side. I can’t see this ending well lol. Mama Maclin flips off Frankie LOL! Amazing! Steve uses this distraction to assault Frankie and return him to the ring.

Maclin with a modified Thesz Press as he takes Frankie to the corner. Frankie looking Chicken Wing, but a back elbow by Maclin leads into the Angle Slam. Maclin puts Kazarian in the Tree of WHOA. He’s got locked and loaded on Kazarian, but Frankie avoids it. He does back into a Chicken Wing from Maclin! Frankie rolls out of it and grabs the ropes in front of the referee lol.

Frankie looking for another leg drop off the ropes, but Maclin catches him and applies the Boston Crab! In/Near Boston! Kazarian gets to the ropes, as Maclin tells the ref to go fuck herself. Kazarian uses Steve’s rage against him and pays tribute to Christopher Daniels with an Angel’s Wings for a two count! Frankie puts Maclin on the top rope, thinking Fade to Black from the top, but Maclin bites the forehead of Kazarian, and he throws him to the mat. Maclin with the Jar-Headbutt, but he misses it. Slingshot Cutter by Kazarian! The cover, two count!

Kazarian takes Maclin to the corner and sits him on the top. Maclin in the Tree of WOAH! Kazarian tries to steal Maclin’s Crosshairs, but Steve moves, and Frankie is back in the Tree of WOAH! Maclin shows him how it’s done proper! KIA from Maclin! The cover and… the win???

WINNER: Steve Maclin

Post-Match, Steve leaves the ring and celebrates with Mama Maclin. They both flip off the camera lol.

Hannifan introduces us to the French announce team, and Handsome JF looks like a French version of Don Callis lol.

Tom and Matt rundown the rest of the card.

The host of Bound for Glory, Gabby Laspisa, introduces TNA World Champion Trick Williams. She wants to know how he is preparing for the biggest moment of his life.

Trick says you have it wrong; you should be thanking Trick for bringing in more fans, you should be thanking Trick for match ratings, and for putting the company on his back and calling it Trick-N-A. Trick has his lawyer here, and his lawyer says he turned TNA upside down, hence the reason why Trick wears the title belt upside down.

Apparently, nobody in TNA or NXT likes Trick. Trick has lawyer here because he will put cases on snitches if they get out of line and want to cheat. There will be no distractions and no chance of Mike Santana taking this title from him. Now let’s talk about that!

We get an in-depth look for the upcoming Gia Miller and Tessa Blanchard match. Both Tessa and Gia comment on their history. Tessa says Gia took her ball and went home when she couldn’t hack it and found a jobber to teach her how to wrestle. Gia says that Tessa had to move to an entirely different country because she burned every single bridge that she had in this company.

I mean, Gia tells no lies lol.

Tessa Blanchard W/Victoria Crawford vs. Gia Miller W/Jody Threat

Tessa mocks Gia as the bell rings, telling her to take a headlock. Gia does, but Tessa fights out and kicks her. Gia with a snapmare and a roll-up for a two count. Tessa takes Gia to the corner and stomps on her. Tessa drags Gia under the bottom rope and stomps on Gia while she is against the ring steps. Tessa moves the top ring steps and hits a suplex to Miller onto the ring steps. Tessa and Victoria taunt the crowd, and Tessa beats on Gia in front of Miller’s family, who made the trip here from Mississippi.

Blanchard returns Miller to the ring and chokes her with her leg against the bottom rope. Crawford slaps Miller while Blanchard has the ref. Superkick by Tessa to Gia, and Blanchard stretches out Gia in the corner. Crawford back on the apron in front of the referee, and Jody pulls her off the apron. The Ref ejects Victoria from the match as a result.

Tessa throws Gia out of the ring and argues with security about Victoria being ejected. Threat uses this distraction as she climbs to the top and wipes out everyone on the floor! Jody chases Victoria up the aisle and out of the arena! Miller is back, as she hits Tessa with a drop kick and clothesline. A corner crossbody gets Miller a two count. Tessa stops her momentum with a big boot, and she attacks Gia in the corner. She rips off the top turnbuckle cover, and shoves Gia’s face in it. Gia grabs Tessa and carries her out of the corner while the Ref puts the cover back on. But Tessa had a roll of quarters and smashes Gia in the head with it! The ref turns around and counts the three!

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

Bioflex Injury Report! Both members of Team 3-D are cleared to compete! Matt Hardy is hurting, but he is cleared to compete tonight. Joe Hendry is TBD for upcoming events, while Eric Young has been cleared to compete. Trick Williams and Mike Santana have been evaluated and are cleared for the main event tonight.

We get the rules for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. We learn that Mance Warner is entering last and Lei Ling Lee due to Warner last eliminating Lee in a battle royal a couple of weeks ago on Impact.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Lee enters as #1, and Mara Sade enters as #2!

Sade and Lee shakes hands as the bell rings. Early wrist control favors Lee, but Sade sends her to the mat with a shoulder tackle. Lee bounces back with kicks and sets her pose. Lee to the apron, but she goes back in over Sade’s back to save herself. Lee tries to throw Sade over the top rope, Sade blocks and tries to throw out Lee. we get a reset. Lee with a dropkick, and she throws Sade over the top rope. Sade back in as she goes to the corner.

Ryan Nemeth is here at #3! Nemeth talks some mad smack, as both ladies roll out the bottom rope. Nemeth comes back into the ring, and both ladies attack Nemeth. Kicks and stomps to Nemeth as he tries to cover up.

Out at #4 is Nic Nemeth, that’s kind of ironic lol. Nic hits the ring, catches Sade’s leg, talks, but he gets slapped in the face. Both Lee and Sade go after Nick. Lee with kicks to Nic, and both ladies try to eliminate Nic. Ryan is back, as they team up to avoid elimination.

Cedric Alexander is out at #5! He fights off Ryan entering the ring and hits a German on Nic. Corner splash and a snapmare to both Nemeth brothers. Basement drop kicks for both brothers! Cedric tries to eliminate Ryan, but Nic makes the save.

At #6, it’s Rich Swann! He takes his time dancing down to the ring. He gets into the ring and taunts Alexander. Both men miss dropkicks and then cartwheel, but Swann gouges the eyes of Alexander. He dances and poses, before turning into a lariat from Alexander lol.

AJ Francis is here at #7. Lee goes to attack Francis, but he throws her to the corner. Sade jumps on his back, and Francis throws her out of the ring. He then grabs Lee by the throat and throws her out of the ring.

Mara Sade and Lei Ying Lee are eliminated

Swann jumps into AJ’s arms to celebrate, but Francis hits him with the Down Payment lol. He throws Swann out of the ring.

Rich Swann is eliminated

Travis Williams is here at #8. Apparently, he is the Saint to Icarus’ Sinner, so that’s something. Williams goes to eliminate Nic, but Ryan with the save.

BDE is here at #9. Apparently, he is a wrestling personality, and I kind of didn’t know that/cared. Francis thinks he eliminated BDE straight away, but he’s back in with a cutter to Francis! SUPERKICK by Nic Nemeth! Francis and Nic want to work over BDE.

#10 is, apparently, all of the Rascalz lol. Wentz, Miguel, and Reed attack Francis, and BDE helps, as they quad SUPERKICK Francis out of the match lol.

AJ Francis is eliminated

#11 is Dani Luna! She hits the ring and gives a release German to both Reed and Miguel. She tries the same to Williams, but he counters with a knee strike.

#12 is Eric Young! He hits the ring, as Williams goes right after him. Williams misses one springboard lariat, but not a second one. He clotheslines Young to the apron, but Eric stays on the apron. He drags Williams to the apron with him. Williams tries a piledriver, but EY with a low blow and his piledriver, as Williams crashes to the floor.

Travis “Saint” Williams is eliminated

Jake Something is the unlucky #13! Something and Luna hit stereo powerbombs on the Rascalz, while EY hits BDE with an anti-air, eliminating him.

BDE is eliminated

#14 is Rosemary! Rosemary enters the ring by headbutting Miguel lol. Miguel is gone, as it Alexander, as EY is going on a clearing spree!

BDE and Migel are eliminated

The Hometown Man is #15! He’s out with Rowdy the River Hawk! Something tries to attack, but THM fights him off. Rosemary goes to mist THM, but he moves, and Something gets the mist. THM eliminates Jake!

Jake Something is eliminated

#16 is Zach Clayton, and he’s out with Little Guido! SHADDUP BEFORE I REACH IN AND RIP YOUR EYEBALLS OUT! While this is happening, Luna eliminated Rosemary, ad THM eliminated Luna!

Dani Luna and Rosemary have been eliminated.

Jody Threat is here at #17! She runs around the ring, but Frankie Kazarian hits her with a lariat from out of nowhere! Santino Marella is here! Frankie slaps Marella, as he takes off his badge.

Apparently, Santino is #18 in the match! So, I guess Frankie is #17? Marella with the COBRA to Frankie! OH NO! SANTINO HAS BEEN ELIMINATED BY NIC NEMETH LOL! I feel like I have seen this before!

Santino Marella has been eliminated

#19 is always ready, because it’s Matt Cardona! Radio Silence to Clayton, and Cardona sends him packing!

Zach Clayton has been eliminated

Cardona pulls Guido into the ring and then proceeds to kick him and throw him out of the ring. DIAGO ABUE!

#20 is The Southern Psycho, Mance Warner! While he enters with his Halloween Undead and his fiancé Steph De Lander, the remaining Rascalz were eliminated.

Zach Wentz and Myron Reed have been eliminated

Warner enters the ring with a chair, as he attacks everyone with it without discrimination. Cardona attacks, but Warner takes him to the corner. Young thinks he has eliminated THM, but he’s back in, and EY is sent to the apron! Young drags THM out to the apron. THM holds on the support of his hometown fans, but Young with a kick to the ding-ding and he’s gone! That allows Carona to eliminate EY from the apron!

Eric Young and The Hometown Man are eliminated

Cardona isn’t done, as he eliminates Warner from the match!

Mance Warner is eliminated

That leaves Cardona and the Nemeth Brothers! Ryan holds on to Cardona, but Matt moves, and Nick superkicks him off the apron!

Ryan Nemeth has been eliminated

De Lander grabs Cardona’s foot, and Warner eliminates Cardona!

Matt Cardona has been eliminated

It looks like Nic Nemeth has won! WAIT, FRANKIE KAZARIAN IS STILL HERE! He sneaks in on Nemeth, but he runs him into the referee! Nic with a SUPERKICK! Another ref is here; she counts to two. Both men roll each other up, both referees count to three!

WINNER: Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian?

Post-match, Santino Marella consults with the referees. He takes the mic from Mackenzie Mitchell, as the fans chant HOMETOWN MAN! Marella says after deliberating over the situation, he has decided that BOTH men have won, and there will be two men to call their shot. The fans boo this and chant BULLSHIT, as Frankie and Nic grab the trophy and try to rip it away from the other man.

We see the match at this past week’s episode of NXT between the NXT women and the TNA women. We also get a fan-cam of the fans in Section 114. Yay for them.

Video package for the Knockouts Title match incoming.

TNA Knockouts Title: Kelani Jordan (C) vs. Indi Hartwell

The bell rings and we are underway. Mat wrestling to start, Hartwell tries to overpower Jordan, but Jordan rolls him up for a two count. Jordan with a springboard crossbody, but Hartwell uses her momentum against her and scores a two count. Jordan with a roll-up for a two count.

Both women back to their feet. Jordan tries to run over Hartwell, but it doesn’t work. A second one doesn’t work, either. Hartwell with a leapfrog, Jordan with a thrust kick. She goes to help up Indi, who feels conflicted over this. Hartwell goes to whip Jordan, but she bounces back and sends Hartwell to the corner. Corner springboard crossbody scores Jordan a two count. Hartwell uses her power to take Jordan to the corner, but Kelani flails away with forearms. Jordan again tries a springboard move, but she falls into a spinebuster from Indi!

Jordan finds herself in the ropes, as Hartwell hits a running straight kick. Indi gets a two count on the ensuing pin. Hartwell sets in a modified chin lock. Jordan tries to fight out, as Hartwell drops her face first to the mat. Jordan to her feet as she hits a lariat to Hartwell.

Both women trade forearms from the mat. Back to their feet, they trade more forearms. Jordan with forearm shivers. She cartwheels into Hartwell, but she avoids the Hurts Donut. Cartwheel back elbow from Jordan! Hartwell tries a DVD, but Jordan lands on her feet and hits a split legged jaw breaker! The cover for a two count. Jordan applies a single leg crab in the middle of the ring. Hartwell turns to her back and eventually kicks Jordan off of her and out of the ring.

Jordan is back, as she climbs to the top. Her crossbody is countered by Hartwell. Indi takes too long deciding what to do, and Jordan rolls her up for a two count. Hartwell hits a powerbomb to Jordan! The cover, two count. Hartwell catches the leg of Jordan, but Kelani swings around and hits an enziguri! Jordan to the top rope, she hits a Frog Splash! The cover by Jordan for a two count. Another pin for a two count! A third pin attempt for another two count!

Hartwell to the floor, Hartwell gets out of the way of Jordan’s attack. She sweeps out the legs of Jordan and gets back in the ring. She hits a big boot to Jordan. Jordan rolls back into the ring, as Hartwell goes to the top. Indi off the top with a flying elbow! The cover for a two count. Roll-ups for two counts are exchanged. Hartwell grabs Jordan out of her attack and hits the Hurts Donut! The cover, but Jordan was too close to the ropes and gets her foot on them.

Indi goes to the top again, but this time, Jordan cuts her off. Hartwell blocks a Spanish Fly attempt, as Jordan hits the mat. Indi goes for another elbow drop, but Jordan moves out of the way. Jordan to the top rope, One of a Kind connects! The pin, and Jordan retains the title!

WINNER: Kelani Jordan

Post-match, we see the CYS trophy on the table, as Ryan and Nic Nemeth argue over how Nic is going to use the trophy. Frankie is here, and he wants to know what this WE shit is all about. Nic says he knows Frankies stats, and any other time, he would agree with him, but Nic is a former TNA World Champion, which Frankie is not. Frankie says maybe he will be by the time tonight is over.

Video Package for the Hardcore War Match.

Hannifan goes over the rules for the match, and he reminds us of the fact that Order Four has the advantage due to Ali beating Moose at Victory Road.

Hardcore War: The System vs. Order Four

Jason Hotch will start for Order Four, while Eddie Edwards, who comes out with the Boston Red Sox mascot and him and Alisha’s daughter, will start with The System. Wally gyrates in front of Hotch, allowing Eddie to hit a suicide dive to Hotch on the floor.

The bell rings officially, as Edwards beats up Hotch with weapons. Hotch does try to fight back, but his dive is cut off with a trash can to the head. Edwards returns Hotch to the ring, as he beats him from corner to corner with chops.

John Skyler is here to give Order Four its advantage. Hotch brings a chair with him, as he smacks Edwards with it. The Great Hands hit the Favor on Edwards onto said chair. The Great Hands slow it down and choke out Edwards with the chair.

Johnny Dango Curtis is here next, armed with a Patriots helmet! He beats both Great Hands with it, as Edwards sets up a chair in the midsection of Skyler. JDC smashes the helmet into the chair and right into Skyler’s ding-ding! JDC charges the corner and he hits a plancha to the floor on both Great Hands! JDC grabs a cheese grater from under the ring, and John Skyler gets his face ripped up by it! Somewhere, New Jack is putting up the X in honor of that.

Tasha Steelz is here, even though Mackenzie says it is Agent Zero lol. She is, of course, wearing a Yankees jersey, and that makes the New Englanders happy lol. Tasha with a bat right to the ding-ding of JDC! They set up the chair on Eddie’s face and Tasha hits a springboard leg drop!

Alisha Edwards is here with a kendo stick! Steelz meets her in the aisle, as they do duel shots. Edwards smacks Steelz away, Hotch runs into a shot to the gut, and Skyler takes a shot to the head as he tried to grab Alisha by the hair. Eddie has a staple gun now. He grabs Skyler and staples him in the forehead! Eddie staples Hotch in the dick lol! Tasha checks on him, and Alisha staples her in the arse lol!

Special Agent Zero is here, looking an awful lot like Big Bill. He runs train on the male members of The System. He leaves the ring and throws Eddie into the ring steps. He grabs the top ring steps and runs over Eddie with them. Skyler holds JDC, allowing Zero to beat him up for a bit.

Brian Myers is here. He stops, throws a trash can in the ring, and enters with a trash can lid. He takes down the Great Hands, but he can’t budge Agent Zero. Agent Zero with a Choke Bomb to Myers. Alisha is sent into the ring. Order Four surround her.

Mustafa Aliis here with his bodyguards. He has a sledgehammer as he slowly takes his time to enter the ring. Agent Zero grabs Alisha by the hair, as Eddie rushes in, only to get ambushed. JDC eats a triple team dropkick into a garbage can in the corner.

Moose is here as the last man. The Great Hands meet him in the aisle, but he flips Hotch right onto Skyler lol. Ali’s dive is cut off by Moose, as he power bombs him on the apron. Moose has a chain around his neck, but he drops it on the mat, as he comes face-to-face with Agent Zero. Both men trade moves. Moose throws a chair at Agent Zero, he looks at it, and Moose drop kicks it off of his face. Agent Zero sends Moose to the floor, where Order Four swarm him. The System join in the fight, AND SPECIAL AGENT ZERO CLEARS THE TOP ROPE AND HITS A PLANCHA ONTO EVERYONE!

Tasha has a barbed wire kendo stick. Alisha has a black bag full of thumbtacks. Steelz, like the Yankees, swings wildly and misses. Alisha grabs the stick and hits Steelz with it! Agent Zero is back! He grabs the stick and breaks it in half! He chokes bombs Alisha into the thumbtacks!

Tom: YOU SON OF A BITCH!

The System fire off on Agent Zero, as Moose SPEARS HIM. Moose then puts on his chain and SPEARS Agent Zero again! Eddie checks on his wife, as Ali sneaks back in and hits him with a chair to the back. Ali grabs another bag and drops tacks on top of Alisha! Ali goes to the top rope 450 Splash, but Alisha rolls out of the way, and he hits all the tacks!

Eddie is back in the ring, as he wraps his knee with Barbwire! BARBWIRE BOSTON KNEE PARTY! Eddie pins Ali and wins it for his team!

WINNER: The System

TNA Originals, documenting the rise of Leon Slater in TNA.

Extreme Fan Cam shows us the fans in section 115. Hey, I wonder if one Dante on Deck went to that show, since he is from Mass.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt discuss the “One Last Table” Match between Team 3-D and the Hardy Boys. But before that, we have the X-Division Title Match! And, not for nothing, but I am expecting nothing less than four stars. Don’t let me down, guys!

TNA X-Division Title: Leon Slater (C) vs. Je’Von Evans

No Mackenzie in-ring intro for this match, which upsets me a little bit. The bell rings, as both men take in the fan reaction. Evans and Slater both hype up the crowd some more before they first touch.

THIS IS AWESOME chants as both men shake hands. Early lock-up favors Slater, as he grabs a headlock. Slater sent off, but he trucks Evans. Slater fakes out Evans with a kick, but he instead claps and laughs at him. Another lock-up, as Evans fights Slater to the corner. Evans pretends to give a clean break, fakes the chop, and then mocks Slater’s reaction to it. Another lock-up, as Slater rolls up Evans for a one count. Evans with his own roll-up for a two count. Evans with a hip toss, he cartwheels into a standing splash, but Slater moves, and both men get back to their feet and mock the Spider-Man meme lol.

Evans grabs control in the next lock-up with two front face slams. He takes Slater to the ropes, but Leon shoves him to the mat. Je’Von doesn’t look happy about this, as they tie up and fight to the corner. Chops ensue, as Slater is sent from the ring. Evans runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive to Slater. Evans wants to get bouncy, but Slater shoves him off the top rope. Slater hits a flying crossbody to the floor onto Evans and returns him to the ring.

Back in the ring, Slater hits a crossover crossbody block for a two count. Thinks slow down, as Slater chops Evans from corner to corner. The cover, but Evans it out at one. Evans fights back, as he gets bouncy, and hits a springboard rana. He hits a running dropkick to Slater. Evans to the apron, he springboards in with a flying lariat. The cover for a two count.

Evans does some calm breathing to keep his emotions in check. Evans chops Slater in the corner and whips Slater across the ring. Slater crashes to the mat, and Evans gets another two count. Evans with a vertical suplex as he gets up and dances. Evans catches Slater’s foot, but he rebounds with an enziguri. Springboard elbow by Slater floors Evans.

Slater to the top, his attack missed, but he keeps running the ropes. He hits Evans with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Slater looking for Utopia, but Evans to the apron. Slater springboards Evans back into the ring for a CUTTER FROM OUTTA NOWHERE! The cover for another two count. Slater to the apron, but Evans with an enziguri to cut him off. Evans looks back at the French announce table, but Slater with a pump kick to Evans. Slater back in the ring, he tries another slingshot cutter, but Evans wiggles over top of Slater and hits a DDT!

Slater rolls out to the apron, Evans still in the ring. HE SPRINGBOARDS OUT OF THE RING TO THE APRON AND HITS AN OG CUTTER TO SLATER AND TO THE FLOOR! Referee Paige starts the count, as Evans makes it in at seven, and Slater at nine. Evans was waiting for Slater, as he hits a splash to the back of the Champion! Zone One by Slater from 3/4 of the way across the ring! The cover, but Slater kicks out at 2.8!

THIS IS AWESOME chants, and I fully endorse that. Slater grabs on to the foot of Evans to stop him from trying anything. Super forearm from Slater! Standing Rana by Evans! Corkscrew kick by Slater! RED DOT FROM EVANS! Evans with the OG Cutter, but Slater snaps him out of the air with a release German!

In the words of John Zandig…JEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEZUS!

Both men are wobbly as they get back to their feet. Slater kicks Evans and keeps taunting him. Slater gives himself up to Evans and tells him to hit him. Evans feigns a chop, but he hits a standing cutter! OG CUTTER! THE COVER, BUT SLATER KICKS OUT AT 2.999999! Evans to the top, but Slater is alive and meets him up top. Both men fall from the top rope and crash to the floor!

Slater goes to the barricade and jumps up on it, but Slater shoves him off and into the crowd. EVANS FLIES OVER THE BARRICADE AND WIPES OUT SLATER! The bell has just rung. What…The…FARK?

Both men get into the ring looking confused as the fans chant BULLSHIT. Santino Marella is back! Ladies and gentlemen! Ordinarily on a PPV we have a very strict time limit! However, it seems to me, that we want to see FIVE MORE MINUTES!

The bell rings, and Evans hits a Claymore! The OG Cutter is cut off, Slater with Utopia! BIG PLAY SLATER AS HE CLEARS THE RING POST AND WIPES OUT EVANS! Slater to the top, but Evans is back from the dead. SPANISH FLY FROM THE TOP! Evans goes for the cover, but the lights go out.

Dark State is here! They launch an attack on both Slater and Evans. The bell never rang, but I am calling it.

WINNER: We all were winners, until RETRIBUTION 2.0 showed up

We see Mike Santana and Trick Williams getting ready for the main event.

Chris Bey is back! He is the ultimate finesser, your girl’s favorite wrestler, and he is tapping in at BEY for Glory. That was clever. They slipped a piece of paper into his pocket. He announces that TNA has set a new North American attendance record with 7,794 fans! He hypes the crowd up for TABLES before the next match.

Video package for the One Last Table Match.

Team-3D make their entrance with tables. SPIKE DUDLEY IS HERE, TOO! He gives the brothers their famous “seeing” glasses! Awesome!

The Hardys, naturally, bring out a ladder. Makes total sense!

Mackenzie with super intros for both teams.

One Last Table Match for the NXT and TNA Tag Team Titles: The Hardys (C) vs. Team 3-D

Just so it’s understood, both members of the team have to go through a table for the match to end.

The bell finally rings, and we get a tentative stare down.

After a minute, there still has been no action. We’ve had a variety of chants, however.

Okay, now we have action. Jeff charges Bubba, but he throws him out of the ring. 3-D straight away to Matt! Jeff back in and he fights both Dudley’s for a bit. That gets shutdown, though, and Jeff ends up taking the WHAT’s UP headbutt. Bubba shoves D-Von…D-VON, GET THE TABLES!

Naturally, D’Von obliges, as he slides two tables into the ring. 3-D on Jeff through the table!

Jeff Hardy has been eliminated from the match

Matt returns to the ring with a steel chair. Bubba takes the chair away from Matt and they throw Matt to the floor and into the barricade. D-Von sets up a table at ring side. D-Von approaches Matt, but he hits D-Von with a Twist of Fate! Matt lays D-Von on the table, he does his pose and jumps from the apron. D-Von moves, and Matt ends up exploding the table.

That doesn’t count, of course, because Matt put himself through the table. Jeff is back, as takes D-Von off the apron and to the floor. D’Von fights with Jeff up the ramp and to the table, ladder, and chair set up. Bubba has set up a table in the ring, he goes to whip Matt into it, but he moves, and Bubba hits the table. It doesn’t count at any rate, plus the table didn’t explode. Meanwhile in the aisle, D-Von climbs the ladder and looks to put Jeff through the table, but Matt escapes and climbs the ladder to cut off D-Von. They lay D’Von on the table, as Matt jams the chair into D’Von. Jeff climbs to the very top of the ladder, SWANTON BOMB FROM THE TOP OF THE LADDER THROUGH D-VON AND THROUGH THE TABLE!

D-Von Dudley has been eliminated from the match

And so that leaves us with Matt Hardy and Bubba Ray Dudley, or Bully Ray, as Tom keeps calling him. Both Hardy’s return to ring side, as they bring out another table from under the ring. Matt and Jeff take turns hitting Bubba with chair shots to the back. Matt sets up the table. Matt holds up Bubba, but he moves, and Jeff launches the chair at Matt instead.

Bubba looks to put Jeff through a table (why, I don’t know, because he is eliminated), but Matt moves the table and hits two Twist of Fates. Both Hardys return to beating Bubba with chairs. Bubba uses the table to steady himself, perhaps a harbinger of things to come. We have a standoff, as Bubba looks at Matt and Jeff for a really long time. Like, no one does anything. The Hardys drop their chairs and instead hit a double Urinagi to Bubba through the table to win the match.

WINNER: The Hardy Boys (Still Champions)

Post-match, The Hardy’s help Bubba Ray to his feet. D-Von returns to the ring, and the four share a group hug. THANK YOU DUDLEYS chants from the crowd. The Hardys go to leave, but D-Von and Bubba stop them. D-Von and Bubba take off their boots and give them to the Hardy’s. Well, we know that the universal sign of in-ring retirement is when a wrestler leaves their boots in the ring, so this must be a trophy for the Hardys as well. That’s awesome, NGL. The guys hug again and share one final pose as the Hardys music hits.

Matt and Tom wax poetic about the match. They shill the After the Glory show after Impact this Thursday, and we get a promo for Genesis, which takes place in Dallas in three months time!

We get a video package for the main event World Title match, narrated by Konnan.

Santana enters through the people like he always does, as we get ready for what could be/should be his crowning moment in TNA. Hey, Konnan is actually here, as he meets Santana near the guard rail and accompanies Santana to the ring.

In-ring intros by Mackenzie for the main event, obviously.

I went to take stuff out to the kitchen, and I return to hear Trick talking, and then getting attacked by Santana lol.

TNA World Heavyweight Title: Trick Williams (C) vs. Mike Santana

Santana has heard enough, as he attacks Williams before the bell. He takes him to the outside and beats him around ring side. Trick cuts off Santana with a kick, and he jumps the barricade and into the crowd. Santana blocks a trash can shot from Williams, and Santana returns the salvo right back at Williams. The guys fight back to ring side, as Santana drops Trick on the ring apron.

But Santana is too busy celebrating, and he turns into a title shot from Trick! He returns Santana to the ring and tells the ref to ring the bell! The ref checks on Santana, and Williams with the Trick Kick! Santana kicks out at two. Trick with another Trick Kick for another near fall. Flapjack from Williams, as he poses in the corner and taunts the fans.

Santana tries to fight back, but Williams shuts that down with a knee strike. Another pin for two. Williams mocks Santana, and this only serves to piss him off, as he hits Trick with some hands. Williams sends him out to the floor however to cut off his momentum. Williams goes to the outside, and he hits a catapult to Santana into the ring post. WIlliams picks up Santana, and we see he has been busted open. Williams slams Santana to the floor, and he grabs the ring steps. He tries to drop them on Santana, but Mike moves, and Williams staggers back from the reverberation. Santana with a Superman forearm off the ring steps! Santana has Williams up against the ring post. He charges in, but Williams back drops him onto the steps!

Trick returns to the ring, happy to take the count out victory. At nine, Santana returns to the ring, as Williams hits him with an axe kick. Williams implores Santana to get his bitch ass up, as he puts on a front face lock. Santana to his feet, as he rams Trick into the corner to break the hold. Santana tells Williams to bring it. Trick charges in, Santana grabs him up and hits a DVD into the bottom turnbuckle. The cover for a two.

Williams kicks an incoming Santana, but Mike absorbs that and hits a standing enziguri. Santana puts Williams on the top rope. He runs in, but Williams hits him with a Blockbuster for a two count. Williams takes Santana to the other corner, as he taunts the fans and Trick. Williams sends Santana, but Mike rolls back and hits the Rolling Buck Fifty! Outline in Chalk follows! CANNONBALL in the corner to Williams! The cover, but Trick kicks out at two.

Santana goes to the top, but Williams jumps up from the canvas, and he slams Santana to the apron. WIlliams heads to the outside, as he launches Santana into the ring post. Williams drags Santana in front of Mike’s daughter and taunts her in front of her dad. He returns Mike to the ring, and he wants to know who her daddy is now. She slaps Trick LMAO! Trick stumbles away and Mike with a Senton Atomico to Trick!

Santana returns Trick to the ring, and he hits a power bomb, getting him a two count. Santana climbs to the top, 450 Splash connects! The cover, but Williams is out at two. Trick William’s Lawyer distracts Santana, allowing Williams to hit a standing Urinage. A second one follows. Williams climbs to the top, but Santana springs to life and he kicks him in the head. Santana goes up to meet WIlliams. AVALANCHE URINAGE BY WILLIAMS! The cover, Santana kicks out at 2.5!

Williams exits the ring and grabs his title belt. He wildly swings and misses, allowing Santana to roll him up one, twice. SANTANA WITH SPIN THE BLOCK! The cover, and Williams kicks out at two, and rolls over and covers Santana for a two. Trick’s Lawyer is on the apron, he berates the ref, and Santana pulls him into the ring. SPIN THE BLOCK TO THE LAWYER! Trick uses the distraction to hit the Trick Kick! The cover, Santana is out at 2.9!

Williams is beside himself, but he tries to psyche himself up in the corner. He misses the Trick Kick, but Santana catches him out of mid-air with a lariat! SPIN THE BLOCK! THE COVER, AND WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!

WINNER: Mike Santana

Post-match, Carlos Silva is ready to award the TNA World Title to Santana, but here comes Nic Nemeth! He’s here to call his shot! He has the trophy, but the lights go out. Elijah appears behind Nemeth! He turns around and eats a guitar shot! He tips his hat to Santana, but Frankie Kazarian is in the ring! He’s here to call his shot, but he needs the trophy. Frankie goes to get it, but Mike hits him with Spin the Block! After Frankie rolls out of the ring, Silva enters the ring to award Santana the title. Mike’s daughter enters the ring, and he presents the title belt to her. Well, that’s just an amazing and wholesome moment.

And with that, we are done!