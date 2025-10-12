×
WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Earns Strong B Grade From ESPN

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 12, 2025
WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Earns Strong B Grade From ESPN

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth has earned high marks from ESPN, marking a significant step up from last month’s underwhelming Wrestlepalooza. ESPN’s Andreas Hale reviewed the Australian premium live event and gave it a solid B grade, noting that while the show had a slow start, it ultimately delivered a strong finish.

Hale explained, “A show that stumbled out of the gates with a relatively tame street fight and a far too brief affair between women’s champions was rescued by an absolutely stellar match between Cena and Styles that put an excellent bookend to their rivalry. Rollins finally getting his comeuppance against Rhodes , by any means necessary , and the women’s tag match were both strong and anchored a memorable bounce back for WWE after a middling Wrestlepalooza.”

According to Hale, the highlight of the night was John Cena versus AJ Styles, which he described as “a love letter to wrestling.” The match received an A grade and was praised for its emotional storytelling and subtle nods to both men’s storied careers. The contest also marked Cena’s final bout outside the United States, adding further significance to the moment.

Hale had previously given Wrestlepalooza a disappointing C rating, citing its lack of surprises and inability to meet expectations. That review drew criticism from fans who felt ESPN’s partnership with WWE might lead to overly favorable coverage.

