Kiera Hogan Confirms AEW Exit, Now A Free Agent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 12, 2025
Kiera Hogan has officially announced that she is no longer part of AEW, confirming her departure and revealing that she is now a free agent.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion shared the news during a virtual signing with RDP Promotions after fans noticed her name had quietly been removed from AEW’s official roster page. When asked directly if she was still under contract, Hogan responded:

“No. I worked at AEW until this year, and now I am a free agent.”

Hogan joined AEW in 2021 following her successful run in IMPACT/TNA Wrestling. During her time with the company, she also competed regularly for Ring of Honor. Her most recent in-ring appearance came in April 2025 when she reunited with longtime partner Tasha Steelz at Darius Lockhart’s ASÉ WRESTLING event.

Despite parting ways, Hogan spoke fondly of her experience with AEW and made it clear she is not stepping away from wrestling.

“I mean, I’m so grateful for AEW and the time that I had at AEW. Doors are never closed. Same thing with IMPACT. I know doors are never closed. I’m actually on a little bit of a break right now, because I have something coming up, but I will talk about that later. But, just know, I’m not done with wrestling. You will see me on somebody else’s screen very soon, okay? She’s not done.”

When asked about possibly joining WWE in the future, Hogan did not rule it out and seemed open to the idea.

“I mean, never say never, right? Who’s to say I don’t go to WWE and help make it better? You know what I’m saying?… Maybe the WWE just needs some heat, and they ain’t find it yet so maybe they just waiting on me.”

