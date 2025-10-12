Tessa Blanchard’s TNA Suspension Update

Tessa Blanchard’s shocking attack on Gia Miller at TNA Slammiversary left fans speechless, and her sudden suspension only deepened the mystery surrounding her status. However, new information suggests the entire situation was carefully scripted.

According to Fightful Select, Blanchard’s absence from TNA television had nothing to do with disciplinary issues or backstage drama. Instead, it was a planned storyline meant to allow her to take time away for personal medical reasons.

“Tessa Blanchard’s kayfabe suspension was to give her some time off for elective procedures.”

The so-called suspension was triggered by the intense post-match segment at Slammiversary, where Blanchard launched a brutal assault on Gia Miller following her bout with Indi Hartwell. The scene saw Blanchard slap Miller across the face and repeatedly smash her head against the steel steps before being dragged away by security, leaving fans stunned at the level of aggression.

