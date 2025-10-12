AEW Television Future Secure As Warner Bros. Discovery Rejects Paramount Takeover Bid

AEW’s Television Future Remains Secure Following Warner Bros. Discovery’s Rejection Of Paramount Takeover Proposal

Paramount’s ambitious bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery has been declined, a decision that has, for now, safeguarded AEW’s presence on cable television.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery turned down the acquisition proposal from Paramount Skydance Corporation, which was valued at approximately $20 per share. Company representatives reportedly viewed the offer as undervaluing Warner Bros. Discovery’s overall market worth.

Despite this rejection, Paramount is said to be exploring additional avenues to pursue the merger. These options could include submitting a revised bid, appealing directly to shareholders, or seeking new financial partnerships to strengthen a future proposal.

Had the takeover proceeded, it could have significantly reshaped the media and sports broadcasting landscape, particularly in the realm of professional wrestling. AEW’s weekly programming is currently broadcast on Warner-owned networks TBS and TNT, while WWE’s partner organization, UFC, recently signed a substantial content agreement with Paramount+ and CBS.

This potential overlap raised considerable speculation about the future of AEW’s television rights. However, for now, Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision provides a degree of stability for AEW’s cable presence. The company previously announced plans to restructure its operations into two primary divisions, Global Networks and Streaming & Studios, by 2026, with AEW currently falling under the Global Networks division.