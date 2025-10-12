×
TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Set To Deliver A Historic Night Tonight In Lowell

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 12, 2025
TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Set To Deliver A Historic Night Tonight In Lowell

TNA Wrestling brings its biggest event of the year to fans tonight as Bound for Glory emanates live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. This marks the 21st edition of TNA’s premier annual spectacular, which will feature crossover matches and appearances from both TNA and WWE NXT stars.

The main broadcast begins at 8 PM ET and is available to stream live on the TNA+ app, with additional viewing options through traditional pay-per-view providers, TrillerTV, and YouTube. A free Countdown to Bound for Glory pre-show will also stream across TNA’s official social media channels and the TNA+ platform.

In the main event, Trick Williams defends the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana in a heated showdown months in the making. The two have been at each other’s throats since Santana’s shocking interference cost Williams the NXT Championship. Tonight, their rivalry reaches its breaking point as they battle for TNA’s top prize.

The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D will reignite one of wrestling’s most iconic feuds in a Tables Match fittingly billed as “One Final Table.” The bout will see The Hardys put both the TNA World Tag Team and NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against their longtime rivals, marking another chapter in a rivalry that first made history more than two decades ago.

The Knockouts division will also take center stage as Kelani Jordan defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Indi Hartwell, who earned her shot after winning a number one contender’s match.

Faction warfare will unfold in the 10-person intergender Hardcore War, with The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC) taking on Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Special Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler). The animosity between the two groups has reached dangerous levels, and Order 4 enters the bout with the man advantage following their win at Victory Road.

A major cross-promotional clash will see TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater defend his title against WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans, following negotiations between TNA’s Santino Marella and NXT General Manager Ava.

Elsewhere on the card, Frankie Kazarian puts the TNA International Championship on the line against Steve Maclin, while Tessa Blanchard meets Gia Miller in singles action. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) will defend their newly won Knockouts Tag Team Titles against The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance) in a championship rematch.

And finally, the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet will return, giving 20 competitors a chance to earn a guaranteed title match at any time within the next year.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 – Full Card

  • TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs Mike Santana

  • “One Final Table” Match for the TNA World and NXT Tag Team Championships: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) vs Team 3D (Bully Ray and Devon)

  • TNA Knockouts World Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs Indi Hartwell

  • 10-Person Intergender Hardcore War: The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC) vs Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Special Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler)

  • TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs Je’Von Evans

  • TNA International Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs Steve Maclin

  • Singles Match: Tessa Blanchard vs Gia Miller

  • TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) (c) vs The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance)

  • Call Your Shot Gauntlet: 20-person Intergender Gauntlet Match

