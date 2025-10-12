×
Ash By Elegance Suggests She May Have Retired From In-Ring Competition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 12, 2025
Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance has sparked speculation that her in-ring career may be over following her recent comments during a virtual signing with Rich Degregorio. The star, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, referred to one of her auction items as “the shirt I retired in,” which immediately caught fans’ attention.

During the signing, Ash explained that she is currently not medically cleared to compete and has moved into a backstage role with TNA Wrestling. “Thirty dollars for this top. It is worn with me and Paige VanZant but also this is the shirt I retired in. Thirty dollars, my retirement t-shirt,” she said. She later shared a heartfelt message to her supporters, confirming her shift away from in-ring action while leaving the door open for a potential return.

“Thanks for always tuning in and supporting me. I might not be in the ring but I’ll still be busy. TNA has opened their doors for me and allowed me to do things backstage, just not in the ring. Never say never so maybe one day again but until then, thank you guys so much,” she said.

Ash By Elegance’s remarks mark the first time she has publicly addressed her status since vacating the Knockouts World Championship at TNA Victory Road, where it was announced that she was “no longer able to compete.” TNA later issued a brief injury update, stating that details of her condition would remain private.

Before joining TNA, Ash spent nearly a decade in WWE as Dana Brooke, capturing the 24/7 Championship multiple times and appearing regularly on both Raw and SmackDown. After her release, she reinvented herself in TNA as the confident and glamorous “Ash By Elegance,” quickly rising to the top of the Knockouts division and capturing championship gold.

