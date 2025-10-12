Ridge Holland Shares Post-Surgery Update Following Foot Injury

WWE NXT Superstar Ridge Holland has shared his first update since undergoing surgery for a serious foot injury sustained during a recent TNA Wrestling appearance. Holland suffered the injury while facing Moose in Edmonton, Alberta, as part of the ongoing TNA and NXT crossover storyline. The match was stopped immediately after Holland landed awkwardly on his left leg, and he was assisted backstage without being able to put any weight on it.

Holland later revealed that he had suffered a Lisfranc injury, a complex mid-foot condition that can take six months to a year to fully recover from. He underwent surgery this past Friday and has now offered fans a glimpse into his recovery process.

In a video posted on social media, Holland appeared relaxed and optimistic as he addressed his recovery from the Caribbean Royal Resort, where he was spending time with his family. “So I just want to give a bit of an update on the recovery. I’m just here with the family at the Caribbean Royal Resort, taking away for the weekend. Get them out of the house. Sat here in the hotel room with my laptop and my foot up while they’re at the pool so I could do some checking day for my online coaching. If you want online coaching, hit me up,” he said.

“So foots kind of recovering pretty well. Hopefully, I can get back into the gym [on] Monday. I get the cast put on. Thursday, I think I’ll be in that probably for three weeks, and then we can start weight bearing. But yeah, the main thing is, the main positive is, I can get back into the gym Monday, because I’ve been going absolutely crazy. So yeah, keep an eye out for more updates and speak to you soon.”

Despite calling his career a “bumpy ride,” Holland made it clear that he remains determined to return stronger than ever, saying he intends to come back in the “best shape of my life” and use this setback as a valuable life lesson for his children.