Teddy Long Finds Love Again With Partner He First Met 40 Years Ago

On the newest episode of the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared an emotional and deeply personal story about finding love again after great loss. Long revealed that he has rekindled a relationship with his partner, Denise, more than forty years after they first met.

The heartfelt discussion came as Long reflected on the difficult years he has faced, following the passing of his wife of four decades, Tasha, in 2022, and his son, Antione, earlier this year in July.

While chatting with co-hosts Mac Davis and Bill Apter, Long mentioned that he was spending the weekend with Denise, which led to playful teasing from his colleagues. Davis joked that “about another year we’re going to hear wedding bells,” prompting Long to tell the touching story of how their paths crossed once more after all these years.

“Denise and I are God meant to be because I met Denise 40 years ago, then we separated and but she would always stay in touch with me,” Long shared. “But we finally got back together after 40 some years.”

He was careful to make clear that their reunion happened under the right circumstances. “And we didn’t do it wrong. We didn’t cheat or nothing,” he explained. “She was married. I was married. My wife died. So what happened? Her husband died. So that’s how it all happened.”

Both co-hosts were moved by the story. Davis called Denise “one of the sweetest ladies” he has ever spoken to, describing her as “a sweet southern lady.” Apter joined in on the fun, saying, “I want to make sure that Mac is on your left side, I am on your right side, and we will strut you up the aisle, Teddy Long.”

Listeners can catch the full conversation, which also includes talk about future WWE Hall of Fame inductees and other wrestling topics, on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge podcast.