Mike Chioda Calls For Referees To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 12, 2025
During a recent episode of Maven’s YouTube show, longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda voiced his belief that referees deserve a place in the WWE Hall of Fame , and he named the one official he feels should be the first honored.

When Maven asked if referees should be inducted, Chioda did not hesitate. “Yes, I really do, man. I really feel like we should be a part of it,” he said.

Chioda quickly clarified that he was not campaigning for himself, but rather for his late friend and former colleague Joey Marella. “I don’t want to push myself, right? I’d rather push for Joey Marella. He’s done so many phenomenal matches before he passed,” he explained.

Marella, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon, was one of the top referees in the WWF during the 1980s and early 1990s. He officiated several iconic bouts, including the legendary WrestleMania III main event between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. His career was tragically cut short in 1994 when he died in a car accident at just 31 years old.

Chioda even directed a playful message to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, saying, “Hunter, if you’re listening,” before joking, “He don’t watch this shit… Yeah, he watches. They watch everything, bro.”

He wrapped up his comments by emphasizing once again that his priority would be to see Marella honored first. “My thing is, look, I’m not gonna push myself. First. I’d love to see Joey in.”

While WWE’s Hall of Fame has welcomed announcers, managers, and celebrities over the years, no referee has ever been inducted. Chioda’s words reignite the discussion about whether officials , the unsung guardians of in-ring storytelling , deserve formal recognition for their work inside the squared circle.

The full interview with Mike Chioda, including more insight into life as a WWE referee, is available now on Maven’s official YouTube channel.

