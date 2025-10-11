×
Bryan Alvarez Reveals Reason Behind Latest WWE Cuts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 11, 2025
Bryan Alvarez Reveals Reason Behind Latest WWE Cuts

A new update has surfaced regarding the latest wave of WWE departures.

This past Friday saw several names part ways with the company, including Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, and others who were either released or informed that their contracts would not be renewed.

On Saturday, Bryan Alvarez provided insight on X, clarifying that these departures were not linked to budget cuts. Instead, he explained that WWE made these decisions to create room for new recruits within the developmental system, particularly when certain talents are not advancing as expected or do not appear to have main roster potential.

Alvarez stated:

“WWE cuts were not budget related, they have over 130 people in developmental and hire more regularly. If you’re not progressing fast enough or they feel you don’t have what it takes for main roster, you’re out to make room for someone new. Possible more cuts coming next week.”

In addition to Lee and Turner, other names released from the company include Drako Knox, Jamar Hampton, Jin Tala, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, and Brayden “BJ” Ray. They join Kylie Rae, who previously confirmed that her WWE ID contract would not be renewed, and Zayda Steel, who chose not to re-sign her own deal.

