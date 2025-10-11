CM Punk Spotted In The Crowd At WWE Crown Jewel

Fans inside the RAC Arena in Perth were stunned when CM Punk was spotted among the crowd during the John Cena vs AJ Styles match at WWE Crown Jewel , and it turns out there was a simple explanation behind his surprise appearance.

The atmosphere was electric as Cena and Styles reignited their long-standing rivalry, with the arena packed full of fans wearing Cena’s signature yellow merchandise. Many believed this bout could mark the final chapter in their story before Cena’s upcoming retirement. However, as the cameras focused on the ring, several fan photos began circulating online revealing CM Punk quietly taking in the action from the audience.

Speculation ran wild across social media, with fans wondering if Punk’s presence hinted at a surprise appearance or storyline twist. But according to Fightful Select, that was not the case at all.

“CM Punk attended Crown Jewel and watched AJ Styles vs John Cena from the crowd.”

There was no planned involvement, no run-in, and no hidden agenda. Punk was simply there to enjoy a clash between two icons, watching the match as a spectator rather than a performer. Sometimes, even “The Best in the World” just wants to be a fan.