×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk Spotted In The Crowd At WWE Crown Jewel

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 11, 2025
CM Punk Spotted In The Crowd At WWE Crown Jewel

Fans inside the RAC Arena in Perth were stunned when CM Punk was spotted among the crowd during the John Cena vs AJ Styles match at WWE Crown Jewel , and it turns out there was a simple explanation behind his surprise appearance.

The atmosphere was electric as Cena and Styles reignited their long-standing rivalry, with the arena packed full of fans wearing Cena’s signature yellow merchandise. Many believed this bout could mark the final chapter in their story before Cena’s upcoming retirement. However, as the cameras focused on the ring, several fan photos began circulating online revealing CM Punk quietly taking in the action from the audience.

Speculation ran wild across social media, with fans wondering if Punk’s presence hinted at a surprise appearance or storyline twist. But according to Fightful Select, that was not the case at all.

“CM Punk attended Crown Jewel and watched AJ Styles vs John Cena from the crowd.”

There was no planned involvement, no run-in, and no hidden agenda. Punk was simply there to enjoy a clash between two icons, watching the match as a spectator rather than a performer. Sometimes, even “The Best in the World” just wants to be a fan.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy