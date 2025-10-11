×
Fans Hijack Triple H’s Crown Jewel Speech With “We Want Edge” Chants

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 11, 2025
Fans Hijack Triple H’s Crown Jewel Speech With “We Want Edge” Chants

During the 2025 WWE Crown Jewel post-show, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the crowd, but fans quickly shifted the atmosphere with a series of unexpected chants. As Triple H spoke, the audience broke out into “We Want Edge” before singing along to Edge’s iconic theme song, Metalingus. Despite the moment, Triple H chose not to respond to the chants and continued his remarks without acknowledging the crowd’s reactions.

The crowd’s energy did not stop there, as several other chants followed, including “MJF,” “F*ck off Saudi,” and “We Want Mania.”

As previously reported, Edge (real name Adam Copeland) remains under contract with AEW and is not expected to appear in WWE for the foreseeable future.

