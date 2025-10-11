×
The Hardy Boyz TNA Contracts Reportedly Set To Expire Next Month

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 11, 2025
The future of The Hardy Boyz is once again uncertain, as a new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Matt and Jeff Hardy’s current TNA Wrestling contracts are due to expire next month. The legendary tag team signed one-year extensions with the company in November 2024, and their deals are now nearing their end.

According to the report, TNA management is keen to keep The Hardys on board, but the brothers’ looming free agency is expected to draw major interest from promotions around the world. After nearly three decades together, Matt and Jeff remain one of wrestling’s most recognizable and marketable teams, and their next move could shape the tag team landscape across multiple companies.

Their latest stint in TNA has been a successful one. The Hardys have enjoyed a career renaissance since returning, capturing not only the TNA World Tag Team Championship but also the NXT Tag Team Championship during WWE’s crossover event, as well as the HOG Tag Team Championship. Fightful’s report described the arrangement as “mutually beneficial,” highlighting that The Hardys have become one of TNA’s top attractions and are known to spend hours after events meeting fans.

At present, the brothers are embroiled in a storyline billed as a “final match” feud with longtime rivals Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz). The rivalry will come to a head at TNA’s biggest annual event, Bound For Glory, where both teams will collide in a “One Final Table” match with the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships on the line.

The report also mentioned that The Hardys are not the only TNA stars with expiring contracts. More than a dozen deals are expected to run out before the end of the year, including those of The IInspiration and Cedric Alexander. However, TNA is reportedly optimistic that many of those talents will agree to new terms and remain with the company.

