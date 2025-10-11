Seth Rollins Overcomes Challenge of Cody Rhodes, Captures Title at WWE Crown Jewel Perth

WWE Crown Jewel Championship Main Event Match: Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

We get a video package hyping this match. It reminds us Rhodes is 3-0 against Rollins, ad shows clips from earlier this week (and today) to illustrate a very important consequence of this match: if Rollins loses, he may lose the Vision. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is out first, solo, followed by the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. We get our introductions ahead of our 10:50am bell. Both Superstars jaw a lot in our first few minutes. Rhodes and Rollins battle around the ring and outside, with both men seemingly equally matched--much like the Vaquer/Stratton match. Rhodes threatens to involve the commentary table at one point when Rollins gets under his skin, but the Visionary avoids that fate (for now). The action spills back into the ring. The opening minutes are, generally, moves and counters, nothing fancy or noteworthy yet. Rhodes looks for a Cody Cutter around 10:58am, but Rollins counters it into a sit-out powerbomb for a close two. Rollins, finally, takes a lengthy stretch in control.

Rollins picks up the pace with his mind games, and starts to focus on Cody's legs, setting up for a Figure 4 around 11:03am. Rollins yells something insulting to Cody, I think something about Dusty wouldn't be proud or the such. Rhodes reverses the Figure 4, causing Seth to grab the ropes and break the hold. The crowd chants for CM Punk for whatever reason. Rhodes begins to chain together moves on Rollins. Rhodes executes a beautiful...I don't know what to call it. Inverted reverse rear-naked bomb? Whatever it is, Cody fails to follow it up with a pin attempt. The crowd politely clap for this sequence of events. Cody and Rollins again begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. Cody takes control, hitting a Disaster Kick followed by the Dusty Combo and a Bionic Elbow that sends Rollins out of the ring. Rhodes hits a suicide dive to Rollins outside the ring, smashing him into the barricade. Rhodes takes it into the ring and hits a Cody Cutter, covering for two. Rollins just gets the shoulder up in time. Cody sets up for a Cross Rhodes but Seth escapes with a roll-up attempt.

Cody goes for another Disaster Kick but Rollins counters with a kick to the midsection, then hits a Pedigree! Rollins coves but only picks up two. Rollins pulls Cody up and hits a Cross Rhodes on Cody, covering for two. Rollins looks for a moonsault but Cody moves. Cody looks for a fast top-rope Cody Cutter but Rollins moves out of the way and Cody goes splat! Rollins with a Pedigree on Cody and a Stomp! Rollins covers but no joy! Seth is upset, questioning what it takes. He heads outside and gets Cody's watch (I believe it's the replica of his dad's watch, given by the Rock, but could be different or the original watch). Seth threatens to use it as a weapon but Cody fires off a Cody Cutter! Cody with a Cross Rhodes! Cody covers but noy joy! Cody climbs the turnbuckles; Seth rises faster than Cody does, and he shoves Cody down, causing him to drop on the turnbuckles. Cody falls back into a Tree of Woe position and Rollins stomps away until the ref warns him off.

Rollins backs off and heads right back, stomping again until the ref warns him off for a second time. Rollins heads up top on the opposite corner and dives across the ring, going coast-to-coast with a Benoit-worthy diving headbutt instead of the usual kick. Impressive spot considering they're deep into this match and clearly fatigued a bit. Rollins taunts the crowd. Rollins positions Rhodes on top of the turnbuckle then climbs up. Rollins may be looking for his classic Superplex/Falcon Arrow combination. Rhodes with a right hand, dropping Rollins to the mat. Rollins pops up, runs up the turnbuckles, carefully balances, then hits a Spanish Fly! Rollins with a Urinage! Seth covers but no joy! Rollins looks deflated. The crowd's starting to come alive again (it's been a lengthy match, not quite as exciting as the others). Rollins sizes up Cody for a Stomp, as Cody crawls towards him. Rollins backs up the into the corner, climbing the middle turnbuckle. He takes too much time, allowing Cody to attack him with a fist.

Cody climbs up the turnbuckles behind Rollins, his back to the crowd. Cody slaps on a headlock to pull Rollins up, then hits a Super Cross Rhodes off the top rope! Cody covers for the win at 11:19--no! Rollins kicks out! The match continues! Both men rise; Cody with a series of rights, but Rollins won't go down. Rollins hangs in there and throws a big right of his own, dropping Rhodes to a knee. They begin to exchange blows, alternating, with each rocking their opponent. They pick up the pace and fire off faster fists, with Rollins gaining the upper hand briefly. Rhodes looks for a Cross Rhodes but Rollins blocks with a snapmare. Rhodes looks for a Pedigree but Rollins escapes, crawling to the corner. Rollins gets the watch, unseen by Cody and ref. The ref accidentally eats a strike, and when he's distracted, Rollins smashes Rhodes in the face! His career could be over, folks, that was a fancy watch. No one can survive getting bumped on the head with wristwatch like that! Rollins capitalizes on the devastating and possibly fatal blow. Rollins climbs up top and hits a Stomp off the top rope to a helpless Cody! Oh, the humanity! Rollins covers up and picks up the win at 11:24am! Rollins breaks the streak! Rhodes is now 3-1 against Rollins!

Your Winner AND NEW Crown Jewel Champion, Seth Rollins! (33 minutes)