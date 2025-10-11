John Cena Beats AJ Styles in Homage-Filled Classic at WWE Crown Jewel Perth

One Last Match: John Cena vs AJ Styles

At 9:18am, AJ Styles begins his entrance! We're reminded that AJ Styles is retiring in 2026. And at 9:20am, Cena comes out to a ROARING reaction from the crowd! It's almost deafening. Cena exclaims loudly "wow" and talks to Stu, soaking it up. He loves this crowd and they love him back! Huge, huge entrance and pop for the Greatest of All Time's final match in Australia! At 9:23am, Cena gets his usual custom entrance...then hands a card to Alicia Taylor. The crpwd rips off a loud "thank you, Cena" chant for several moments. Alicia Taylor goes on, reading the card: "ladies and gentlemen, the definition of Total Non-stop Action...the Ace and undisputed boss of the Bullet Club...and it's our honor as fans, and my honor as his opponent, to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time! He is the face that runs the place, the Phenomenal...AJ Styles!" Cena applauds the custom entrance he had her read for AJ, and you can tell AJ appreciates it. We get our bell at 9:27am. The crowd is HOT for this one, folks! Updates will roll out roughly every 10 minutes; I'm going to personally enjoy viewing this match, folks.

Both Superstars start off strong and absolutely on fire, firing off moves and countermoves as the crowd stays vocal. Cena and Styles slow the pace a bit as they eventually take it into the corner, using holds and tests of strength. Cena and Styles circle in the ring; both Superstars are truly enjoying this match and you can tell. I love seeing this. They lock up; Cena quickly counters a test of strength into an AA attempt. Styles escapes with a forearm. Styles leans into his classic playbook, using a series of snapmares and quick strikes per Barrett. The pace is fluid; each Superstar speeds up to take a brief control before resorting back to working holds to save some gas in the tank for later. Styles takes a turn in control at 9:30am. This doesn't last too long, however, as Cena dodges a Clash attempt and begins to fire up a comeback sequence. Cena with a Five Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment, but Styles kicks out! The crowd rips off an awesome chant.

Cena stalks Styles as he rises, and hoists him up for an AA. Styles escapes, shoves Cena into the ropes, and hits an Oshi Garoshi--hey, Barrett didn't know the move's name but I did! Hire me, WWE! Cena recovers and fires off a Skull-Crushing Finale on AJ in tribute to the Miz! AJ rolls to the apron. Cena and AJ battle at the ropes, with Cena climbing the turnbuckles from the inside. Styles manages to squirm out of the situation and hits a spinning bomb backbreaker on Cena. Darnit, now that name I forget. But it's okay, Barrett didn't know it's name either. Styles covers but only gets a two. Both men rise, slowly, at 9:35am. Styles with a clothesline followed by a Scorpion Death Drop! Styles covers for two. Both Superstars are paying homage to several of their faves tonight. Cole will not namedrop Sting, the one who made the Scorpion Death Drop famous. Sting. Styles looks for a Styles Clash; Cena escapes and locks in an STF-U!

Styles slips underneath, escaping, and immediately transitions to a Crippler Crossface on Cena, paying homage to someone I can't name drop or 12 of you will get butthurt. Cena escapes and, paying homage to Rusev, slaps on the Accolade! Styles escapes and slaps on a Coquina Clutch! Cena escapes and slaps on the Walls of Jericho to a huge pop! Wade exclaims "Break the walls down! Haha, love it. AJ escapes, rolling through into a Calf Crusher. This has been a beautiful sequence of events, roughly 9:30-9:40 is when to watch (2hrs 30-40 minutes into the event, if you're watching back later). Cena escapes and finally the sequence ends. AJ kicks Cena in the gut as he comes off the ropes, then hits the Styles Clash! Styles covers but Cena escapes yet again. AJ sets up a Phenomenal Forearm but Cena catches him and pays homage to Bray Wyatt by hitting the Sister Abigail to a MASSVIE pop! Cena covers but AJ kicks out at 2.9!!! The crowd whip out their phones and the Fireflies are out in Perth! God, I love this fn' crowd!

Cena takes it all in, loving it too, and begins to stalk Styles. Cena looks for an Attitude Adjustment but Styles escapes. Styles counters with an Angel's Wings on Cena, covering for two at 9:41! The two begin to exchange blows in the center of the ring, both visibly slower as we're 15 minutes into this match. The back-and-forth goes on for several long moments. Cena looks for an AA; Styles resists. Cena tosses AJ off his shoulders. Cena looks for a Pedigree but Styles counters with a unique...I don't even know. I thought he was going for an Alabama Slam but turned it into some reverse piledriver behind himself. 9:43, watch it yourself, if you know the move's name comment below! The ref checks on Cena after the move; all appears well. The crowd fires up both Superstars as we build to our end. Styles is sent to the apron and Cena hits Randy Orton's spiking DDT! The crowd calls for it and Cena obliges, pounding the mat and calling for an--RKO! RKO! RKO! Cena hits an RKO and covers Styles! Styles kicks out!

The crowd is absolutely enamored with this. Cena grins as he rises, posting up in the corner. Cena calls for the Punt! Styles rolls out of the way! Styles with an AA on Cena, covering for two! Barrett compares this match to creating a wrestler on WWE 2k25 and giving them everyone's finishers (Hey, we've all done it at least once). The crowd chants "fight forever" as Styles rises. Styles calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Cena, in homage to the Undertaker, grabs Styles by the throat while Cena's laying down, rises, and hits the Chokeslam! Cena covers for two at 9:47! Styles charges Cena; Cena trips him and Styles lands on the ropes. Cena goes for the 6-1-9 but Styles interrupts him with a clothesline to massive boos! They battle to the corner. Styles kicks Cena in the ear; Cena dramatically drops down by the ropes. Styles, positioned on the apron, connects with a 450 splash on Cena! Styles posts up in the corner and begins tuning up the band in homage to HBK! Styles hits Sweet Chin Music on Cena, covering for another two! The crowd is still on fire for this match. Styles heads outside, takes off his elbow pad, and hits the Phenomenal Forearm! Styles covers but no joy!

The crowd rips off a loud "YES! YES! YES!" chant. Styles pulls up Cena; Cena counters by hoisting him up for an AA immediately. Styles escapes with elbow shots. Cena fires off a snap AA on Styles, covering, but Styles again kicks out at 2.9 again! Damn! I'm truly impressed by the stamina shown by both middle-aged Superstars and the tens of thousands in attendance. The crowd will be tired tonight, they're going hog-wild. Cena takes Styles into the corner, backing up the turnbuckles while trying to position Styles. Styles keeps fighting with elbows, shutting down whatever Cena had planned. Cena is sent o the ring. Styles dives off with a low-angle crossbody. Cena catches him, rolls through, and executes the Tombstone Piledriver! Cena rips Styles back up, hits an AA immediately, then covers to pick up the win at 9:52am!

Your Winner, John Cena! (25 minutes)

After the Match; the Final Four

Cena and Styles hug it out and raise each others' arms in a sign of respect; the crowd chants loudly "thank you, Cena." He hugs his wife in the crowd then makes his way up the ramp, one last time in Australia. He soaks it all up, plays to the crowd, and makes sure they won't forget his last time now. Four dates remain for John Cena.