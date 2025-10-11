Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Tiffany Stratton, Captures Another Women’s Title at WWE Crown Jewel Perth

WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer begins her entrance at 8:49am to a decent pop. Out next is WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to a bigger pop. We get our bell at 8:53am. Both champs lock up and start us off, executing a lengthy series of grapples and counters to a big pop. Both champs seem equally matched and continue at it for several moments. At one point, Stratton offers her hand to shake Vaquer's in a sign of respect, but Steph kicks her and the action continues. Vaquer chains together a few moves for an early lead, starting to focus on working holds. Tiff fights back, managing to use a back drop to again some separation near the top of the hour. Wade Barrett nails it when he calls this a pseudo "stalemate." Steph sets up for a Pedigree at some point; Tiff resists it, and Steph transitions into a Dragonscrew attack. Steph looks to rally, setting up her moonsault, but Vaquer attacks. Vaquer executes a sequence to set up the Devil's Kiss (aka the Gooner T) but Tiff escapes it. Is anyone else's ESPN having some weird crap going on? The action goes back and forth; again, both champs seem very evenly matched. Vaquer hangs on, stretching together enough offense to put away Stratton at 9:04am.

Your Winner AND NEW Women's Crown Jewel Champion, Stephanie Vaquer! (11 minutes)