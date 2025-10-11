Bronson Reed Pulls Off Huge Upset Against Roman Reigns in Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel Perth

Australian Street Fight Match: Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

At 8:09am, we get our first entrance of the day as Paul Heyman escorts "Auszilla" Bronson Reed down. Cole & Barrett hype up Reed then reminds us this match is under Street Fight rules. Aka, no holds barred, no DQ, etc. The crowd rips off a loud chant for the OTC ahead of his entrance. Finally at 8:11am, Roman's music rips off and out he comes! We get our starting bell at 8:15am. Both men stare each other down in the middle of the ring as the crowd chants for Roman. Breakker throws the first blow; Roman blocks it and starts things off by slamming the big man's head into multiple turnbuckles before doing a mounted punch as the crowd counts to ten. Roman clotheslines Reed over the top and the crowd pops big. He hoists a finger up and the crowd, flooded in John Cena's newest Aussie yellow shirt, acknowledges the OTC. Reigns with a drive-by attack a he takes the action outside. Reigns continues to dominate, clubbing Reed over the barricade before pursuing.

Reigns continues to dominate for the opening minutes, beating Reed around the crowd with a trash can. The action moves back to the ringside area, where Roman begins to grab multiple items from under a table or something and throws them at Reed. Reigns retrieves a cricket bat and begins to beat Reed with it around the ring. Finally, after about five minutes, Reed manages to get some offense in. Reed retrieves a kendo stick but Reigns dodges it, picks it up, and begins to beat Reed around the ring with it. Reigns is in charge and having fun with it. He retrieves a mic and talks to the crowd. "Perth! If you want tables...acknowledge me!" The crowd does, and he soaks in a loud OTC chant. Reigns gets a table; a fan tosses a ball of some sort near him. He throws it and resumes.

Reed rises and attacks Reigns while he's distracted by the table. Reed sends Reigns into the steel steps, then puts the table back under the ring to piss off the crowd. Reed with a clubbing blow to the back of Reigns' neck. They're still outside; Reed gets the steel steps and uses them like a battering ram, hitting Roman with them twice Reed taunts the crowd and takes a turn in control for the first time today. Reed takes the action into the ring, fetches a steel chair, then begins to use it to work over Reigns' ribs--ribs injured by Reed some time ago. Reed takes some time to set up a steel chair, a little too much time. Reigns manages to counter whatever Reed had planned with a snap Samoan Drop on the chair, flattening it! Both men are down at 8:25am. Reigns tries to fire up as they rise, hitting multiple lariats and clubbing strikes to Reed, battering him against the ropes as the crowd cheers every single strike.

Reigns continues, keeping Reed pressed back against the ropes for several long moments, delivering slow, powerful clubbing arms. Finally they gain separation, and Reigns drops Reed with a running lariat to a big pop. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch and goes to execute; Reed catches him and counters it into a Death Valley Driver for a close cover attempt! Reed finds an American "Stop" sign and begins to use it to smack Reigns across the back. Reed looks for what appears to be a Urinage; Reigns throws elbows, attempting to fight it off. Reed holds on and powers through, executing the Urinage. Reed looks for a running senton but Reigns moves out of the way and both men are down at 8:30am. The crowd chants "we want tables" as both men recover. Reed charges Reigns; Reigns dodges, and Reed runs into a steel chair he wedged in the corner ten minutes ago. Reigns fires off a Superman Punch and covers, but only gets a two.

Reigns takes a few moments to recover, and the crowd again demands tables. Reigns posts up in the corner, calling for his Spear; Reed wisely drops down and rolls out of the ring immediately to avoid it. Reigns heads outside. Again, he and the crowd yell ooo-ahh" and he sets up a Spear outside. Bron Breakker shows up, intercepting Reigns with a Spear of his own at 8:31am! Breakker & Reed work together to double-team Reigns via a powerbomb through the commentary table! Big boos from Perth. Reed gets a table and sets it up in the corner at an angle. He has Breakker send Reigns into the ring; before Breakker can drag Reigns over, the Usos make their way out! The crowd erupts as the Usos make their way to the ring. Jimmy & Jey begin to lay into Bron & Bron, cleaning house. The Usos double-Superkick Reed, then take turns Superkicking Breakker. Don't worry, he gets a double-Superkick too.

The Usos fail to contain the situation, however, and despite hitting Breakker with a 1-D, he manages to rally and lays out both. Breakker with a military press slam. Breakker heads outside, stalking Jimmy Uso, who's down outside the ring. Breakker shoots off like a bullet train and Spears Jimmy Uso through the barricade wall! The crowd rips off a loud "holy shit" chant in acknowledgement. Reed heads up top, looking for his splash on Jey Uso, but Reigns is back in this fight at 8:35am. Reigns with a big blow to drop Reed; Reigns calls for a Spear but calls an audible, hitting a Superman Punch on Breakker as he tries to enter. Reed looks for a Death Valley Driver on the distracted Reigns; Reigns battles out of it just in time to eat a spear from Jey Uso! Jey was aiming for Reed, oops! Jey's freaking out; Breakker & Reed use the distraction to lay him out. Reed goes up top and hits a Tsunami on Reigns to pick up the win at 8:37am! And thus Reed is just the second man to pin Reigns in 1-on-1 competition in years.

Your Winner, Bronson Reed! (22 minutes)

After the Match

Roman Reigns is pissed. He speaks off mic, lecturing the twins that their interference makes him feel like the world feels like Reigns can't get anything done on his own. He tells them he loves them, but he doesn't want to see them until Christmas. Jimmy and Jey have heated words as Reigns leaves. Jey storms off, leaving Jimmy alone in the ring.