WWE Crown Jewel Perth Results - October 11, 2025

Welcome, one and all, to this morning's Crown Jewel premium live event! Airing live from Perth, Australia, this program has a special start time of 8am Eastern. Our results coverage will go live when the event does; there's no matches scheduled for the preshow as of roughly 10:30pm Eastern Friday night (when I'm writing this). There'll be an hour or two of preshow coverage on ESPN--remember, this event will not air on Peacock as their events are now hosted by ESPN.
As of this writing, the official WWE preview has five matches on tap. John Cena will face AJ Styles one final time in what should be a fantastic match. Cody Rhodes will battle Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship; on the women's side, Stephanie Vaquer takes on Tiffany Stratton for their division's respective Crown Jewel Championship. Roman Reigns "goes to war" with Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight match. And lastly, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky team up to face Asuka & Kairi Sane.
Just a reminder: 8am east coast, 7am central, 6am mountain, and 5am west coast. We'll update prior to show start.
It's 6am Eastern, and Michael Cole welcomes us to ESPN's live upcoming coverage of WWE Crown Jewel Perth. The show starts at 8am. The next two hours will be filler, vignettes--the usual stuff. Update: it's 7:52am EST, the program begins at the top of the hour, and I'm still awake.
Event starting in moments, please standby. Or sit by. Or lay by. I really have no preference in what position you continue to wait; just be comfortable. Perhaps get a snack and something to drink (I'm looking at you, fellow neurodivergents--remember to eat and drink!). We'll be updating here in a few minutes.
The American national anthem is sung by a talented young person whose name I didnot catch; it's booed. She then sings what I assume is the Australian national anthem, and the crowd enthusiastically sings along. We get our opening "Then, Now, Forever, Together" video and WE ARE NOW LIVE! We get a video hyping "operation crown jewel" that shows clips from Riyadh's WWE Experience event, the retrieval of the Crown Jewel championship belts, and their eventual trip to Australia for this morning's event. We're then greeted by the commentary team, led by Michael Cole, and are treated to various Superstars' arrivals from earlier in the day.
At 8:09am, we get our first entrance of the day as Paul Heyman escorts "Auszilla" Bronson Reed down. Cole & Barrett hype up Reed then reminds us this match is under Street Fight rules. Aka, no holds barred, no DQ, etc. The crowd rips off a loud chant for the OTC ahead of his entrance. Finally at 8:11am, Roman's music rips off and out he comes! We get our starting bell at 8:15am. Both men stare each other down in the middle of the ring as the crowd chants for Roman. Breakker throws the first blow; Roman blocks it and starts things off by slamming the big man's head into multiple turnbuckles before doing a mounted punch as the crowd counts to ten. Roman clotheslines Reed over the top and the crowd pops big. He hoists a finger up and the crowd, flooded in John Cena's newest Aussie yellow shirt, acknowledges the OTC. Reigns with a drive-by attack a he takes the action outside. Reigns continues to dominate, clubbing Reed over the barricade before pursuing.
Reigns continues to dominate for the opening minutes, beating Reed around the crowd with a trash can. The action moves back to the ringside area, where Roman begins to grab multiple items from under a table or something and throws them at Reed. Reigns retrieves a cricket bat and begins to beat Reed with it around the ring. Finally, after about five minutes, Reed manages to get some offense in. Reed retrieves a kendo stick but Reigns dodges it, picks it up, and begins to beat Reed around the ring with it. Reigns is in charge and having fun with it. He retrieves a mic and talks to the crowd. "Perth! If you want tables...acknowledge me!" The crowd does, and he soaks in a loud OTC chant. Reigns gets a table; a fan tosses a ball of some sort near him. He throws it and resumes.
Reed rises and attacks Reigns while he's distracted by the table. Reed sends Reigns into the steel steps, then puts the table back under the ring to piss off the crowd. Reed with a clubbing blow to the back of Reigns' neck. They're still outside; Reed gets the steel steps and uses them like a battering ram, hitting Roman with them twice Reed taunts the crowd and takes a turn in control for the first time today. Reed takes the action into the ring, fetches a steel chair, then begins to use it to work over Reigns' ribs--ribs injured by Reed some time ago. Reed takes some time to set up a steel chair, a little too much time. Reigns manages to counter whatever Reed had planned with a snap Samoan Drop on the chair, flattening it! Both men are down at 8:25am. Reigns tries to fire up as they rise, hitting multiple lariats and clubbing strikes to Reed, battering him against the ropes as the crowd cheers every single strike.
Reigns continues, keeping Reed pressed back against the ropes for several long moments, delivering slow, powerful clubbing arms. Finally they gain separation, and Reigns drops Reed with a running lariat to a big pop. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch and goes to execute; Reed catches him and counters it into a Death Valley Driver for a close cover attempt! Reed finds an American "Stop" sign and begins to use it to smack Reigns across the back. Reed looks for what appears to be a Urinage; Reigns throws elbows, attempting to fight it off. Reed holds on and powers through, executing the Urinage. Reed looks for a running senton but Reigns moves out of the way and both men are down at 8:30am. The crowd chants "we want tables" as both men recover. Reed charges Reigns; Reigns dodges, and Reed runs into a steel chair he wedged in the corner ten minutes ago. Reigns fires off a Superman Punch and covers, but only gets a two.
Reigns takes a few moments to recover, and the crowd again demands tables. Reigns posts up in the corner, calling for his Spear; Reed wisely drops down and rolls out of the ring immediately to avoid it. Reigns heads outside. Again, he and the crowd yell ooo-ahh" and he sets up a Spear outside. Bron Breakker shows up, intercepting Reigns with a Spear of his own at 8:31am! Breakker & Reed work together to double-team Reigns via a powerbomb through the commentary table! Big boos from Perth. Reed gets a table and sets it up in the corner at an angle. He has Breakker send Reigns into the ring; before Breakker can drag Reigns over, the Usos make their way out! The crowd erupts as the Usos make their way to the ring. Jimmy & Jey begin to lay into Bron & Bron, cleaning house. The Usos double-Superkick Reed, then take turns Superkicking Breakker. Don't worry, he gets a double-Superkick too.
The Usos fail to contain the situation, however, and despite hitting Breakker with a 1-D, he manages to rally and lays out both. Breakker with a military press slam. Breakker heads outside, stalking Jimmy Uso, who's down outside the ring. Breakker shoots off like a bullet train and Spears Jimmy Uso through the barricade wall! The crowd rips off a loud "holy shit" chant in acknowledgement. Reed heads up top, looking for his splash on Jey Uso, but Reigns is back in this fight at 8:35am. Reigns with a big blow to drop Reed; Reigns calls for a Spear but calls an audible, hitting a Superman Punch on Breakker as he tries to enter. Reed looks for a Death Valley Driver on the distracted Reigns; Reigns battles out of it just in time to eat a spear from Jey Uso! Jey was aiming for Reed, oops! Jey's freaking out; Breakker & Reed use the distraction to lay him out. Reed goes up top and hits a Tsunami on Reigns to pick up the win at 8:37am! And thus Reed is just the second man to pin Reigns in 1-on-1 competition in years.
Your Winner, Bronson Reed! (22 minutes)
Roman Reigns is pissed. He speaks off mic, lecturing the twins that their interference makes him feel like the world feels like Reigns can't get anything done on his own. He tells them he loves them, but he doesn't want to see them until Christmas. Jimmy and Jey have heated words as Reigns leaves. Jey storms off, leaving Jimmy alone in the ring.
WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer begins her entrance at 8:49am to a decent pop. Out next is WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to a bigger pop. We get our bell at 8:53am. Both champs lock up and start us off, executing a lengthy series of grapples and counters to a big pop. Both champs seem equally matched and continue at it for several moments. At one point, Stratton offers her hand to shake Vaquer's in a sign of respect, but Steph kicks her and the action continues. Vaquer chains together a few moves for an early lead, starting to focus on working holds. Tiff fights back, managing to use a back drop to again some separation near the top of the hour. Wade Barrett nails it when he calls this a pseudo "stalemate." Steph sets up for a Pedigree at some point; Tiff resists it, and Steph transitions into a Dragonscrew attack. Steph looks to rally, setting up her moonsault, but Vaquer attacks. Vaquer executes a sequence to set up the Devil's Kiss (aka the Gooner T) but Tiff escapes it. Is anyone else's ESPN having some weird crap going on? The action goes back and forth; again, both champs seem very evenly matched. Vaquer hangs on, stretching together enough offense to put away Stratton at 9:04am.
Your Winner AND NEW Women's Crown Jewel Champion, Stephanie Vaquer! (11 minutes)
Triple H comes out to hug Vaquer and present her with the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Stephanie's interviewed in the ring and the crowd rips off a loud "you deserve it" chant. She addresses the crowd in English and Spanish, telling them that they all made history together tonight. She says it's not just a beautiful championship, but it also represents all the love, motivation and support she's received from the WWE Universe. She says they believed in her, so now she believes in herself. "La Primera is the WWE Women's World Champion and now, Crown Jewel Champion."
We cut to the back and see the Two Brons discussing things. Paul Heyman walks up to congratulate them. He tells them that when people think of the vision of the WWE future, they think of the two of them. He then states that no matter what happens in the Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes match, they are NOT to interfere. He warns them that the WWE is a meritocracy, and insinuates that if Rollins loses, Seth may lose his...vision.
At 9:18am, AJ Styles begins his entrance! We're reminded that AJ Styles is retiring in 2026. And at 9:20am, Cena comes out to a ROARING reaction from the crowd! It's almost deafening. Cena exclaims loudly "wow" and talks to Stu, soaking it up. He loves this crowd and they love him back! Huge, huge entrance and pop for the Greatest of All Time's final match in Australia! At 9:23am, Cena gets his usual custom entrance...then hands a card to Alicia Taylor. The crpwd rips off a loud "thank you, Cena" chant for several moments. Alicia Taylor goes on, reading the card: "ladies and gentlemen, the definition of Total Non-stop Action...the Ace and undisputed boss of the Bullet Club...and it's our honor as fans, and my honor as his opponent, to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time! He is the face that runs the place, the Phenomenal...AJ Styles!" Cena applauds the custom entrance he had her read for AJ, and you can tell AJ appreciates it. We get our bell at 9:27am. The crowd is HOT for this one, folks! Updates will roll out roughly every 10 minutes; I'm going to personally enjoy viewing this match, folks.
Both Superstars start off strong and absolutely on fire, firing off moves and countermoves as the crowd stays vocal. Cena and Styles slow the pace a bit as they eventually take it into the corner, using holds and tests of strength. Cena and Styles circle in the ring; both Superstars are truly enjoying this match and you can tell. I love seeing this. They lock up; Cena quickly counters a test of strength into an AA attempt. Styles escapes with a forearm. Styles leans into his classic playbook, using a series of snapmares and quick strikes per Barrett. The pace is fluid; each Superstar speeds up to take a brief control before resorting back to working holds to save some gas in the tank for later. Styles takes a turn in control at 9:30am. This doesn't last too long, however, as Cena dodges a Clash attempt and begins to fire up a comeback sequence. Cena with a Five Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment, but Styles kicks out! The crowd rips off an awesome chant.
Cena stalks Styles as he rises, and hoists him up for an AA. Styles escapes, shoves Cena into the ropes, and hits an Oshi Garoshi--hey, Barrett didn't know the move's name but I did! Hire me, WWE! Cena recovers and fires off a Skull-Crushing Finale on AJ in tribute to the Miz! AJ rolls to the apron. Cena and AJ battle at the ropes, with Cena climbing the turnbuckles from the inside. Styles manages to squirm out of the situation and hits a spinning bomb backbreaker on Cena. Darnit, now that name I forget. But it's okay, Barrett didn't know it's name either. Styles covers but only gets a two. Both men rise, slowly, at 9:35am. Styles with a clothesline followed by a Scorpion Death Drop! Styles covers for two. Both Superstars are paying homage to several of their faves tonight. Cole will not namedrop Sting, the one who made the Scorpion Death Drop famous. Sting. Styles looks for a Styles Clash; Cena escapes and locks in an STF-U!
Styles slips underneath, escaping, and immediately transitions to a Crippler Crossface on Cena, paying homage to someone I can't name drop or 12 of you will get butthurt. Cena escapes and, paying homage to Rusev, slaps on the Accolade! Styles escapes and slaps on a Coquina Clutch! Cena escapes and slaps on the Walls of Jericho to a huge pop! Wade exclaims "Break the walls down! Haha, love it. AJ escapes, rolling through into a Calf Crusher. This has been a beautiful sequence of events, roughly 9:30-9:40 is when to watch (2hrs 30-40 minutes into the event, if you're watching back later). Cena escapes and finally the sequence ends. AJ kicks Cena in the gut as he comes off the ropes, then hits the Styles Clash! Styles covers but Cena escapes yet again. AJ sets up a Phenomenal Forearm but Cena catches him and pays homage to Bray Wyatt by hitting the Sister Abigail to a MASSVIE pop! Cena covers but AJ kicks out at 2.9!!! The crowd whip out their phones and the Fireflies are out in Perth! God, I love this fn' crowd!
Cena takes it all in, loving it too, and begins to stalk Styles. Cena looks for an Attitude Adjustment but Styles escapes. Styles counters with an Angel's Wings on Cena, covering for two at 9:41! The two begin to exchange blows in the center of the ring, both visibly slower as we're 15 minutes into this match. The back-and-forth goes on for several long moments. Cena looks for an AA; Styles resists. Cena tosses AJ off his shoulders. Cena looks for a Pedigree but Styles counters with a unique...I don't even know. I thought he was going for an Alabama Slam but turned it into some reverse piledriver behind himself. 9:43, watch it yourself, if you know the move's name comment below! The ref checks on Cena after the move; all appears well. The crowd fires up both Superstars as we build to our end. Styles is sent to the apron and Cena hits Randy Orton's spiking DDT! The crowd calls for it and Cena obliges, pounding the mat and calling for an--RKO! RKO! RKO! Cena hits an RKO and covers Styles! Styles kicks out!
The crowd is absolutely enamored with this. Cena grins as he rises, posting up in the corner. Cena calls for the Punt! Styles rolls out of the way! Styles with an AA on Cena, covering for two! Barrett compares this match to creating a wrestler on WWE 2k25 and giving them everyone's finishers (Hey, we've all done it at least once). The crowd chants "fight forever" as Styles rises. Styles calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Cena, in homage to the Undertaker, grabs Styles by the throat while Cena's laying down, rises, and hits the Chokeslam! Cena covers for two at 9:47! Styles charges Cena; Cena trips him and Styles lands on the ropes. Cena goes for the 6-1-9 but Styles interrupts him with a clothesline to massive boos! They battle to the corner. Styles kicks Cena in the ear; Cena dramatically drops down by the ropes. Styles, positioned on the apron, connects with a 450 splash on Cena! Styles posts up in the corner and begins tuning up the band in homage to HBK! Styles hits Sweet Chin Music on Cena, covering for another two! The crowd is still on fire for this match. Styles heads outside, takes off his elbow pad, and hits the Phenomenal Forearm! Styles covers but no joy!
The crowd rips off a loud "YES! YES! YES!" chant. Styles pulls up Cena; Cena counters by hoisting him up for an AA immediately. Styles escapes with elbow shots. Cena fires off a snap AA on Styles, covering, but Styles again kicks out at 2.9 again! Damn! I'm truly impressed by the stamina shown by both middle-aged Superstars and the tens of thousands in attendance. The crowd will be tired tonight, they're going hog-wild. Cena takes Styles into the corner, backing up the turnbuckles while trying to position Styles. Styles keeps fighting with elbows, shutting down whatever Cena had planned. Cena is sent o the ring. Styles dives off with a low-angle crossbody. Cena catches him, rolls through, and executes the Tombstone Piledriver! Cena rips Styles back up, hits an AA immediately, then covers to pick up the win at 9:52am!
Your Winner, John Cena! (25 minutes)
Cena and Styles hug it out and raise each others' arms in a sign of respect; the crowd chants loudly "thank you, Cena." He hugs his wife in the crowd then makes his way up the ramp, one last time in Australia. He soaks it all up, plays to the crowd, and makes sure they won't forget his last time now. Four dates remain for John Cena.
The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane & Asuka, are out first at 10:05am. Iyo Sky is out next, followed by Rhea Ripley to a huge hometown pop. (Hometown is easier to say than homecontinent, tyvm). We get our bell at 10:11am on 10/11. Asuka & Kairi attack both, and all hell breaks loose in our opening moments. The ref restores order and Asuka starts us off with Iyo. Sky takes control quicky to a big pop. Both battle in the corner briefly, with Sky focusing on clubbing blows to punish her former mentor (per Cole/Barrett). Asuka blocks an Irish Whip attempt by hanging onto the ropes, so Sky unloads more clubbing fists on her. Sky sends Asuka outside then wipes her out with a Suicide Dive. Both are down. We see Rhea stalking from the other side of the ring, and Kairi's shown rising. Asuka gets into the ring; the ref keeps counting. Iyo makes it back just at the count of 9. Asuka takes a turn in control, starting to work over Sky. Asuka takes her to the corner and tags in Sane; the two work together to double-team Iyo briefly. Sane with a flying forearm off the top, covering for a weak two.
Sane and Asuka begin to isolate Sky, keeping her in the Kabuki corner. Asuka takes time to taunt Rhea repeatedly. Iyo tries to tag in Ripley, but Sane streaks over to make the save. The action continues. Kairi drops Sky near the Kabuki corner, then streaks over to taunt Rhea, causing Ripley to try to enter the ring. When she does, the ref's distracted, allowing both opponents to enter the ring and stomp down Sky. Sky tries to fight back, battling Asuka with blows then Sane, holding her own for a few precious moments. Asuka fires off a series of backhands that rock Iyo, and the Kabuki Warriors regain control. Sane with a stomp attack in the corner on a turnbuckle-seated Sky. Sane covers but only gets a two. Asuka slows the pace at 10:21am, alternating slow strikes on Sky with taunts aimed at Rhea. Sky manages to weather the storm and starts to hulk up a bit, challenging Asuka as the Empress of Tomorrow rains blows on her. Persists, dropping Asuka with a faceplant to gain some separation.
Rhea looks for the hot tag and gets it at 10:22am, coming in hot. She drops Kairi Sane with multiple strikes, then turns to Asuka. Sane's legal, by the way, she tagged in just as Rhea did. Ripley stays on fire, pummeling Sane with stiff kicks and brutal fists. Ripley looks for the Razor's Edge but Sane wiggles free. Sane attempts an Irish Whip; Ripley slaps on the brakes. Sane manages to use a headscissors takedown, and follows it up with a running strike. Asuka tags in, screeches, and hits a Shining Wizard to Ripley. Asuka tags in Sane and they look to double-team Ripley. Ripley breaks free, clotheslining Asuka before nearly decapitating Sane with a running kick. Sky tags in. Ripley hits a Razor's Edge; Sky follows it up with a missile dropkick. Sky covers but no joy at 10:25am. The Kabuki Warriors slow the pace drastically at this point, taking a lengthy period of control. The action spills outside briefly before Sky manages to rally.
Sky with a Bullet Train attack on Kairi in the corner. Sky heads up top and hits the Over the Moonsault on Sane, covering. Asuka barely makes the save in time. Ripley enters and begins to brawl with Asuka. Ripley with a stiff kick to send Asuka outside. Sky tags in Ripley and Ripley puts Sane on her shoulders. Sky heads up top, but Asuka attacks her, blocking whatever they had planned. Ripley headbutts Sane in the ring, then looks for the Riptide. Kairi escapes and tags in Asuka. Asuka and Sane wok together to hit a double-team on Ripley--Asuka held Ripley in an inverted headlock, Sane hits her InSane Elbow drop on her. Sky breaks up the cover attempt. Sane kicks Sky; Rhea kicks Sane; Asuka kicks Rhea; Sky drops Asuka with a missile dropkick. Everyone's down at 10:30am! Sky and Sane roll out of the ring, leaving just Asuka and Ripley. The two begin to slug it out as they rise to their feet. Ripley begins to block Asuka's strikes and fires off a few; Asuka counters with a backslide.
Asuka with a roundhouse but Rhea ducks under. Ripley with a kick to the face of Asuka. Ripley slams Asuka's face into the top turnbuckle, then plays up to the crowd. Ripley sits on the top turnbuckle and drags Asuka up. Rhea's looking for an Avalanche Riptide but Sane tags herself in, making the save. Rhea looks for a Big Boot on Asuka; Sane shoves Asuka out the way and eats it. Ripley hits a Riptide on Sane in the ring. Sky tags in, hits the Over the Moonsault, and covers for the win at 10:31am!
Your Winners, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky! (22 minutes)
We get a video package hyping this match. It reminds us Rhodes is 3-0 against Rollins, ad shows clips from earlier this week (and today) to illustrate a very important consequence of this match: if Rollins loses, he may lose the Vision. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is out first, solo, followed by the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. We get our introductions ahead of our 10:50am bell. Both Superstars jaw a lot in our first few minutes. Rhodes and Rollins battle around the ring and outside, with both men seemingly equally matched--much like the Vaquer/Stratton match. Rhodes threatens to involve the commentary table at one point when Rollins gets under his skin, but the Visionary avoids that fate (for now). The action spills back into the ring. The opening minutes are, generally, moves and counters, nothing fancy or noteworthy yet. Rhodes looks for a Cody Cutter around 10:58am, but Rollins counters it into a sit-out powerbomb for a close two. Rollins, finally, takes a lengthy stretch in control.
Rollins picks up the pace with his mind games, and starts to focus on Cody's legs, setting up for a Figure 4 around 11:03am. Rollins yells something insulting to Cody, I think something about Dusty wouldn't be proud or the such. Rhodes reverses the Figure 4, causing Seth to grab the ropes and break the hold. The crowd chants for CM Punk for whatever reason. Rhodes begins to chain together moves on Rollins. Rhodes executes a beautiful...I don't know what to call it. Inverted reverse rear-naked bomb? Whatever it is, Cody fails to follow it up with a pin attempt. The crowd politely clap for this sequence of events. Cody and Rollins again begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. Cody takes control, hitting a Disaster Kick followed by the Dusty Combo and a Bionic Elbow that sends Rollins out of the ring. Rhodes hits a suicide dive to Rollins outside the ring, smashing him into the barricade. Rhodes takes it into the ring and hits a Cody Cutter, covering for two. Rollins just gets the shoulder up in time. Cody sets up for a Cross Rhodes but Seth escapes with a roll-up attempt.
Cody goes for another Disaster Kick but Rollins counters with a kick to the midsection, then hits a Pedigree! Rollins coves but only picks up two. Rollins pulls Cody up and hits a Cross Rhodes on Cody, covering for two. Rollins looks for a moonsault but Cody moves. Cody looks for a fast top-rope Cody Cutter but Rollins moves out of the way and Cody goes splat! Rollins with a Pedigree on Cody and a Stomp! Rollins covers but no joy! Seth is upset, questioning what it takes. He heads outside and gets Cody's watch (I believe it's the replica of his dad's watch, given by the Rock, but could be different or the original watch). Seth threatens to use it as a weapon but Cody fires off a Cody Cutter! Cody with a Cross Rhodes! Cody covers but noy joy! Cody climbs the turnbuckles; Seth rises faster than Cody does, and he shoves Cody down, causing him to drop on the turnbuckles. Cody falls back into a Tree of Woe position and Rollins stomps away until the ref warns him off.
Rollins backs off and heads right back, stomping again until the ref warns him off for a second time. Rollins heads up top on the opposite corner and dives across the ring, going coast-to-coast with a Benoit-worthy diving headbutt instead of the usual kick. Impressive spot considering they're deep into this match and clearly fatigued a bit. Rollins taunts the crowd. Rollins positions Rhodes on top of the turnbuckle then climbs up. Rollins may be looking for his classic Superplex/Falcon Arrow combination. Rhodes with a right hand, dropping Rollins to the mat. Rollins pops up, runs up the turnbuckles, carefully balances, then hits a Spanish Fly! Rollins with a Urinage! Seth covers but no joy! Rollins looks deflated. The crowd's starting to come alive again (it's been a lengthy match, not quite as exciting as the others). Rollins sizes up Cody for a Stomp, as Cody crawls towards him. Rollins backs up the into the corner, climbing the middle turnbuckle. He takes too much time, allowing Cody to attack him with a fist.
Cody climbs up the turnbuckles behind Rollins, his back to the crowd. Cody slaps on a headlock to pull Rollins up, then hits a Super Cross Rhodes off the top rope! Cody covers for the win at 11:19--no! Rollins kicks out! The match continues! Both men rise; Cody with a series of rights, but Rollins won't go down. Rollins hangs in there and throws a big right of his own, dropping Rhodes to a knee. They begin to exchange blows, alternating, with each rocking their opponent. They pick up the pace and fire off faster fists, with Rollins gaining the upper hand briefly. Rhodes looks for a Cross Rhodes but Rollins blocks with a snapmare. Rhodes looks for a Pedigree but Rollins escapes, crawling to the corner. Rollins gets the watch, unseen by Cody and ref. The ref accidentally eats a strike, and when he's distracted, Rollins smashes Rhodes in the face! His career could be over, folks, that was a fancy watch. No one can survive getting bumped on the head with wristwatch like that! Rollins capitalizes on the devastating and possibly fatal blow. Rollins climbs up top and hits a Stomp off the top rope to a helpless Cody! Oh, the humanity! Rollins covers up and picks up the win at 11:24am! Rollins breaks the streak! Rhodes is now 3-1 against Rollins!
Your Winner AND NEW Crown Jewel Champion, Seth Rollins! (33 minutes)
Lowell, Massachusetts
Oct. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 14th 2025
Independence, Missouri
Oct. 15th 2025
Independence, Missouri
Oct. 15th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 15th 2025
San Jose, California
Oct. 17th 2025
St. Louis, Missouri
Oct. 18th 2025
St. Louis, Missouri
Oct. 18th 2025
Sacramento, California
Oct. 20th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Oct. 21st 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Oct. 22nd 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Oct. 22nd 2025
Leave a Comment ()