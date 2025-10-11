WWE Crown Jewel Perth Results - October 11, 2025

Welcome to WWE Crown Jewel!

Welcome, one and all, to this morning's Crown Jewel premium live event! Airing live from Perth, Australia, this program has a special start time of 8am Eastern. Our results coverage will go live when the event does; there's no matches scheduled for the preshow as of roughly 10:30pm Eastern Friday night (when I'm writing this). There'll be an hour or two of preshow coverage on ESPN--remember, this event will not air on Peacock as their events are now hosted by ESPN.

Card Preview

As of this writing, the official WWE preview has five matches on tap. John Cena will face AJ Styles one final time in what should be a fantastic match. Cody Rhodes will battle Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship; on the women's side, Stephanie Vaquer takes on Tiffany Stratton for their division's respective Crown Jewel Championship. Roman Reigns "goes to war" with Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight match. And lastly, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky team up to face Asuka & Kairi Sane.

Start Times

Just a reminder: 8am east coast, 7am central, 6am mountain, and 5am west coast. We'll update prior to show start.

It's 6am Eastern, and Michael Cole welcomes us to ESPN's live upcoming coverage of WWE Crown Jewel Perth. The show starts at 8am.

National Anthems & Show Start

The American national anthem is sung by a talented young person whose name I didnot catch; it's booed. She then sings what I assume is the Australian national anthem, and the crowd enthusiastically sings along. We get our opening "Then, Now, Forever, Together" video and WE ARE NOW LIVE! We get a video hyping "operation crown jewel" that shows clips from Riyadh's WWE Experience event, the retrieval of the Crown Jewel championship belts, and their eventual trip to Australia for this morning's event. We're then greeted by the commentary team, led by Michael Cole, and are treated to various Superstars' arrivals from earlier in the day.

Australian Street Fight Match: Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

At 8:09am, we get our first entrance of the day as Paul Heyman escorts "Auszilla" Bronson Reed down. Cole & Barrett hype up Reed then reminds us this match is under Street Fight rules. Aka, no holds barred, no DQ, etc. The crowd rips off a loud chant for the OTC ahead of his entrance. Finally at 8:11am, Roman's music rips off and out he comes! We get our starting bell at 8:15am. Both men stare each other down in the middle of the ring as the crowd chants for Roman. Breakker throws the first blow; Roman blocks it and starts things off by slamming the big man's head into multiple turnbuckles before doing a mounted punch as the crowd counts to ten. Roman clotheslines Reed over the top and the crowd pops big. He hoists a finger up and the crowd, flooded in John Cena's newest Aussie yellow shirt, acknowledges the OTC. Reigns with a drive-by attack a he takes the action outside. Reigns continues to dominate, clubbing Reed over the barricade before pursuing.

Reigns continues to dominate for the opening minutes, beating Reed around the crowd with a trash can. The action moves back to the ringside area, where Roman begins to grab multiple items from under a table or something and throws them at Reed. Reigns retrieves a cricket bat and begins to beat Reed with it around the ring. Finally, after about five minutes, Reed manages to get some offense in. Reed retrieves a kendo stick but Reigns dodges it, picks it up, and begins to beat Reed around the ring with it. Reigns is in charge and having fun with it. He retrieves a mic and talks to the crowd. "Perth! If you want tables...acknowledge me!" The crowd does, and he soaks in a loud OTC chant. Reigns gets a table; a fan tosses a ball of some sort near him. He throws it and resumes.

Reed rises and attacks Reigns while he's distracted by the table. Reed sends Reigns into the steel steps, then puts the table back under the ring to piss off the crowd. Reed with a clubbing blow to the back of Reigns' neck. They're still outside; Reed gets the steel steps and uses them like a battering ram, hitting Roman with them twice Reed taunts the crowd and takes a turn in control for the first time today. Reed takes the action into the ring, fetches a steel chair, then begins to use it to work over Reigns' ribs--ribs injured by Reed some time ago. Reed takes some time to set up a steel chair, a little too much time. Reigns manages to counter whatever Reed had planned with a snap Samoan Drop on the chair, flattening it! Both men are down at 8:25am. Reigns tries to fire up as they rise, hitting multiple lariats and clubbing strikes to Reed, battering him against the ropes as the crowd cheers every single strike.

Reigns continues, keeping Reed pressed back against the ropes for several long moments, delivering slow, powerful clubbing arms. Finally they gain separation, and Reigns drops Reed with a running lariat to a big pop. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch and goes to execute; Reed catches him and counters it into a Death Valley Driver for a close cover attempt! Reed finds an American "Stop" sign and begins to use it to smack Reigns across the back. Reed looks for what appears to be a Urinage; Reigns throws elbows, attempting to fight it off. Reed holds on and powers through, executing the Urinage. Reed looks for a running senton but Reigns moves out of the way and both men are down at 8:30am. The crowd chants "we want tables" as both men recover. Reed charges Reigns; Reigns dodges, and Reed runs into a steel chair he wedged in the corner ten minutes ago. Reigns fires off a Superman Punch and covers, but only gets a two.

Reigns takes a few moments to recover, and the crowd again demands tables. Reigns posts up in the corner, calling for his Spear; Reed wisely drops down and rolls out of the ring immediately to avoid it. Reigns heads outside. Again, he and the crowd yell ooo-ahh" and he sets up a Spear outside. Bron Breakker shows up, intercepting Reigns with a Spear of his own at 8:31am! Breakker & Reed work together to double-team Reigns via a powerbomb through the commentary table! Big boos from Perth. Reed gets a table and sets it up in the corner at an angle. He has Breakker send Reigns into the ring; before Breakker can drag Reigns over, the Usos make their way out! The crowd erupts as the Usos make their way to the ring. Jimmy & Jey begin to lay into Bron & Bron, cleaning house. The Usos double-Superkick Reed, then take turns Superkicking Breakker. Don't worry, he gets a double-Superkick too.

The Usos fail to contain the situation, however, and despite hitting Breakker with a 1-D, he manages to rally and lays out both. Breakker with a military press slam. Breakker heads outside, stalking Jimmy Uso, who's down outside the ring. Breakker shoots off like a bullet train and Spears Jimmy Uso through the barricade wall! The crowd rips off a loud "holy shit" chant in acknowledgement. Reed heads up top, looking for his splash on Jey Uso, but Reigns is back in this fight at 8:35am. Reigns with a big blow to drop Reed; Reigns calls for a Spear but calls an audible, hitting a Superman Punch on Breakker as he tries to enter. Reed looks for a Death Valley Driver on the distracted Reigns; Reigns battles out of it just in time to eat a spear from Jey Uso! Jey was aiming for Reed, oops! Jey's freaking out; Breakker & Reed use the distraction to lay him out. Reed goes up top and hits a Tsunami on Reigns to pick up the win at 8:37am! And thus Reed is just the second man to pin Reigns in 1-on-1 competition in years.

Your Winner, Bronson Reed! (22 minutes)

After the Match

Roman Reigns is pissed. He speaks off mic, lecturing the twins that their interference makes him feel like the world feels like Reigns can't get anything done on his own. He tells them he loves them, but he doesn't want to see them until Christmas. Jimmy and Jey have heated words as Reigns leaves. Jey storms off, leaving Jimmy alone in the ring.

WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer begins her entrance at 8:49am to a decent pop. Out next is WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to a bigger pop. We get our bell at 8:53am. Both champs lock up and start us off, executing a lengthy series of grapples and counters to a big pop. Both champs seem equally matched and continue at it for several moments. At one point, Stratton offers her hand to shake Vaquer's in a sign of respect, but Steph kicks her and the action continues. Vaquer chains together a few moves for an early lead, starting to focus on working holds. Tiff fights back, managing to use a back drop to again some separation near the top of the hour. Wade Barrett nails it when he calls this a pseudo "stalemate." Steph sets up for a Pedigree at some point; Tiff resists it, and Steph transitions into a Dragonscrew attack. Steph looks to rally, setting up her moonsault, but Vaquer attacks. Vaquer executes a sequence to set up the Devil's Kiss (aka the Gooner T) but Tiff escapes it. Is anyone else's ESPN having some weird crap going on? The action goes back and forth; again, both champs seem very evenly matched. Vaquer hangs on, stretching together enough offense to put away Stratton at 9:04am.

Your Winner AND NEW Women's Crown Jewel Champion, Stephanie Vaquer! (11 minutes)

After the Match

Triple H comes out to hug Vaquer and present her with the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Stephanie's interviewed in the ring and the crowd rips off a loud "you deserve it" chant. She addresses the crowd in English and Spanish, telling them that they all made history together tonight. She says it's not just a beautiful championship, but it also represents all the love, motivation and support she's received from the WWE Universe. She says they believed in her, so now she believes in herself. "La Primera is the WWE Women's World Champion and now, Crown Jewel Champion."

Backstage: the Vision

We cut to the back and see the Two Brons discussing things. Paul Heyman walks up to congratulate them. He tells them that when people think of the vision of the WWE future, they think of the two of them. He then states that no matter what happens in the Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes match, they are NOT to interfere. He warns them that the WWE is a meritocracy, and insinuates that if Rollins loses, Seth may lose his...vision.

One Last Match: John Cena vs AJ Styles

At 9:18am, AJ Styles begins his entrance! We're reminded that AJ Styles is retiring in 2026. And at 9:20am, Cena comes out to a ROARING reaction from the crowd! It's almost deafening. Cena exclaims loudly "wow" and talks to Stu, soaking it up. He loves this crowd and they love him back! Huge, huge entrance and pop for the Greatest of All Time's final match in Australia! At 9:23am, Cena gets his usual custom entrance...then hands a card to Alicia Taylor. The crpwd rips off a loud "thank you, Cena" chant for several moments. Alicia Taylor goes on, reading the card: "ladies and gentlemen, the definition of Total Non-stop Action...the Ace and undisputed boss of the Bullet Club...and it's our honor as fans, and my honor as his opponent, to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time! He is the face that runs the place, the Phenomenal...AJ Styles!" Cena applauds the custom entrance he had her read for AJ, and you can tell AJ appreciates it. We get our bell at 9:27am. The crowd is HOT for this one, folks! Updates will roll out roughly every 10 minutes; I'm going to personally enjoy viewing this match, folks.

Both Superstars start off strong and absolutely on fire, firing off moves and countermoves as the crowd stays vocal. Cena and Styles slow the pace a bit as they eventually take it into the corner, using holds and tests of strength. Cena and Styles circle in the ring; both Superstars are truly enjoying this match and you can tell. I love seeing this. They lock up; Cena quickly counters a test of strength into an AA attempt. Styles escapes with a forearm. Styles leans into his classic playbook, using a series of snapmares and quick strikes per Barrett. The pace is fluid; each Superstar speeds up to take a brief control before resorting back to working holds to save some gas in the tank for later. Styles takes a turn in control at 9:30am. This doesn't last too long, however, as Cena dodges a Clash attempt and begins to fire up a comeback sequence. Cena with a Five Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment, but Styles kicks out! The crowd rips off an awesome chant.

Cena stalks Styles as he rises, and hoists him up for an AA. Styles escapes, shoves Cena into the ropes, and hits an Oshi Garoshi--hey, Barrett didn't know the move's name but I did! Hire me, WWE! Cena recovers and fires off a Skull-Crushing Finale on AJ in tribute to the Miz! AJ rolls to the apron. Cena and AJ battle at the ropes, with Cena climbing the turnbuckles from the inside. Styles manages to squirm out of the situation and hits a spinning bomb backbreaker on Cena. Darnit, now that name I forget. But it's okay, Barrett didn't know it's name either. Styles covers but only gets a two. Both men rise, slowly, at 9:35am. Styles with a clothesline followed by a Scorpion Death Drop! Styles covers for two. Both Superstars are paying homage to several of their faves tonight. Cole will not namedrop Sting, the one who made the Scorpion Death Drop famous. Sting. Styles looks for a Styles Clash; Cena escapes and locks in an STF-U!

Styles slips underneath, escaping, and immediately transitions to a Crippler Crossface on Cena, paying homage to someone I can't name drop or 12 of you will get butthurt. Cena escapes and, paying homage to Rusev, slaps on the Accolade! Styles escapes and slaps on a Coquina Clutch! Cena escapes and slaps on the Walls of Jericho to a huge pop! Wade exclaims "Break the walls down! Haha, love it. AJ escapes, rolling through into a Calf Crusher. This has been a beautiful sequence of events, roughly 9:30-9:40 is when to watch (2hrs 30-40 minutes into the event, if you're watching back later). Cena escapes and finally the sequence ends. AJ kicks Cena in the gut as he comes off the ropes, then hits the Styles Clash! Styles covers but Cena escapes yet again. AJ sets up a Phenomenal Forearm but Cena catches him and pays homage to Bray Wyatt by hitting the Sister Abigail to a MASSVIE pop! Cena covers but AJ kicks out at 2.9!!! The crowd whip out their phones and the Fireflies are out in Perth! God, I love this fn' crowd!

Cena takes it all in, loving it too, and begins to stalk Styles. Cena looks for an Attitude Adjustment but Styles escapes. Styles counters with an Angel's Wings on Cena, covering for two at 9:41! The two begin to exchange blows in the center of the ring, both visibly slower as we're 15 minutes into this match. The back-and-forth goes on for several long moments. Cena looks for an AA; Styles resists. Cena tosses AJ off his shoulders. Cena looks for a Pedigree but Styles counters with a unique...I don't even know. I thought he was going for an Alabama Slam but turned it into some reverse piledriver behind himself. 9:43, watch it yourself, if you know the move's name comment below! The ref checks on Cena after the move; all appears well. The crowd fires up both Superstars as we build to our end. Styles is sent to the apron and Cena hits Randy Orton's spiking DDT! The crowd calls for it and Cena obliges, pounding the mat and calling for an--RKO! RKO! RKO! Cena hits an RKO and covers Styles! Styles kicks out!

The crowd is absolutely enamored with this. Cena grins as he rises, posting up in the corner. Cena calls for the Punt! Styles rolls out of the way! Styles with an AA on Cena, covering for two! Barrett compares this match to creating a wrestler on WWE 2k25 and giving them everyone's finishers (Hey, we've all done it at least once). The crowd chants "fight forever" as Styles rises. Styles calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Cena, in homage to the Undertaker, grabs Styles by the throat while Cena's laying down, rises, and hits the Chokeslam! Cena covers for two at 9:47! Styles charges Cena; Cena trips him and Styles lands on the ropes. Cena goes for the 6-1-9 but Styles interrupts him with a clothesline to massive boos! They battle to the corner. Styles kicks Cena in the ear; Cena dramatically drops down by the ropes. Styles, positioned on the apron, connects with a 450 splash on Cena! Styles posts up in the corner and begins tuning up the band in homage to HBK! Styles hits Sweet Chin Music on Cena, covering for another two! The crowd is still on fire for this match. Styles heads outside, takes off his elbow pad, and hits the Phenomenal Forearm! Styles covers but no joy!

The crowd rips off a loud "YES! YES! YES!" chant. Styles pulls up Cena; Cena counters by hoisting him up for an AA immediately. Styles escapes with elbow shots. Cena fires off a snap AA on Styles, covering, but Styles again kicks out at 2.9 again! Damn! I'm truly impressed by the stamina shown by both middle-aged Superstars and the tens of thousands in attendance. The crowd will be tired tonight, they're going hog-wild. Cena takes Styles into the corner, backing up the turnbuckles while trying to position Styles. Styles keeps fighting with elbows, shutting down whatever Cena had planned. Cena is sent o the ring. Styles dives off with a low-angle crossbody. Cena catches him, rolls through, and executes the Tombstone Piledriver! Cena rips Styles back up, hits an AA immediately, then covers to pick up the win at 9:52am!

Your Winner, John Cena! (25 minutes)

After the Match; the Final Four

Cena and Styles hug it out and raise each others' arms in a sign of respect; the crowd chants loudly "thank you, Cena." He hugs his wife in the crowd then makes his way up the ramp, one last time in Australia. He soaks it all up, plays to the crowd, and makes sure they won't forget his last time now. Four dates remain for John Cena.