WWE Parts Ways with Several NXT Talents

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 11, 2025
As WWE's main roster participates in Crown Jewel, several NXT talents have been released. Lance Anoa’i, cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos, announced his departure via social media, stating, “I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived, I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days Accepting bookings booklanceanoai@gmail.com.” Unfortunately, Anoa’i never made his in-ring debut due to multiple injuries.

Drako Knox, known from WWE LFG and Evolve, also shared his release: “Effective immediately, I have been released from my contract with WWE. I am thankful for every person and every day I spent in that PC. I give everything I have every single day for this business, I will be available for bookings in 30 days. Email: drakestarks.43@gmail.com.”

Stevie Turner, Evolve General Manager, tweeted her farewell: “My time with @WWE has come to an end. I’ve had a brilliant time and I’m so excited for the future 😃 see you soon.” Additionally, Jamar Hampton announced his release on Instagram, stating, “Today I have officially been released from the WWE. I never wished to be a pro wrestler growing up, but I’m grateful I got the opportunity to try! ... Wishing success for everyone at the PC!”

Zara Zakher's WWE ID contract has also expired, as she tweeted, “As of today, my contract with WWE ID has expired, and I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling... I don't know if or when I’ll be back, but I’m hopeful for the future.”

Stay tuned for updates on any additional WWE releases.

