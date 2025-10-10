Mercedes Moné Ends Aliss Ink’s 1,100-Day Reign To Win BODYSLAM Women’s Title

Mercedes Moné has once again proven why she stands among the elite in professional wrestling. At BODYSLAM Wrestling’s latest event in Denmark, the AEW star captured the BODYSLAM Women’s Championship, defeating Aliss Ink and ending her incredible 1,100-day undefeated run as champion. The victory marks Moné’s 10th championship win across her decorated career.

The highly anticipated main event lived up to its billing, with both competitors delivering a hard-fought contest that had the Danish crowd roaring with chants of “This is awesome!” throughout. In the end, Moné connected with her signature finisher to secure a decisive pinfall victory and bring Ink’s dominant reign to a dramatic close.

With this victory, Mercedes Moné adds yet another accolade to her growing legacy. Having already built an empire through her success in WWE, NJPW, and AEW, the self-proclaimed CEO now reigns supreme in BODYSLAM Wrestling. Her message to the wrestling world is clear , she’s far from done collecting gold, and 2025 could be her most dominant year yet.