Compensation for WWE Talents on Fanatics Memorabilia

A new report sheds light on how WWE talents are compensated for gear taken by Fanatics for memorabilia purposes. Fanatics, WWE’s merchandising partner, sometimes sells ring gear worn at events. In a recent Fightful Select Q&A, the compensation for such items appears inconsistent among talents.
Some talents reported they have never received reimbursement for their ring gear, while others claimed to have been compensated up to $1,500. The reasons for these discrepancies remain unclear.
Additionally, talents can utilize their ring gear after leaving WWE, provided it doesn't feature WWE-trademarked content. They are not required to include such trademarks, like ring names, on their gear.
