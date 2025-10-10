×
Corey Graves and Carmella Celebrate the Arrival of Their Second Child

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
Congratulations to Corey Graves and Carmella on the birth of their second child! Carmella announced via Instagram that they welcomed a baby boy, Bram Julian Polinsky, sharing a touching photo of Graves with their newborn while she looks on lovingly. “bram julian polinsky you’ve changed my life forever, baby boy,” she expressed.

Graves and Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, have been married since 2022. Leah has previously opened up about her pregnancy challenges, including a miscarriage from an ectopic pregnancy. Their first child, a boy named Dmitri, was born on November 8, 2023.

Corey Graves has been absent from WWE programming since taking multiple F5s from Brock Lesnar on the last SmackDown before WrestlePalooza, with Michael Cole stating that Graves would be out for several weeks due to the incident. Wade Barrett filled in alongside Cole while Graves' return remains uncertain.

