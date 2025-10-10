WWE SmackDown Undergoes Creative Shift During Perth Taping

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, taped earlier in the day from Perth, Australia, showcased several creative adjustments that suggest WWE may be entering a refreshed phase for its on-screen presentation. These changes come amid reports from BodySlam.net’s Patreon that the company has made internal creative team alterations aimed at enhancing the overall product.

One of the first noticeable updates came through the return of several original entrance themes. WrestleVotes posted on X, “As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes. Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted.” Among those reverting to older themes was Shinsuke Nakamura, who also appeared with his earlier babyface look, abandoning the presentation from his recent heel run.

The show also delivered a dramatic twist in the rivalry between Aleister Black and Damian Priest. During an intense face-off, Black hurled a fireball into Priest’s face, marking one of WWE’s rare uses of a more theatrical element. The segment also featured an important creative development, as the real-life marriage between Black and Zelina Vega was acknowledged on television for the first time, bringing their off-screen relationship into storyline form.

Another key moment from the taping was the return of Tama Tonga, who had been sidelined for several weeks due to injury.

The Perth crowd was lively throughout the event, with many fans noting on social media that the episode felt “revitalized” compared to recent weeks. Between the fresh storytelling choices, returning stars, and restored musical identities, this SmackDown may mark the beginning of a more dynamic direction for WWE’s blue brand.

