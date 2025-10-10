Former Champion Reportedly Set For Major WWE Push Upon Return

WWE reportedly has big plans in motion for Austin Theory once he returns from injury, with a main event-level push being lined up for the former United States Champion.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that the early internal lineup for the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series included Theory on the heel side, alongside top stars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and The Vision. The inclusion of Theory in such elite company is seen as a major creative statement, suggesting that WWE intends to elevate him back into a headline position once he is cleared to compete.

Before suffering an injury, Theory had been in the middle of a slow-burning storyline teasing a babyface turn. His partnership with Grayson Waller appeared to be breaking down, as Waller had started blaming him for their tag team setbacks. However, when Theory went down injured, the storyline was abruptly dropped, and Waller has since moved on to align himself with The New Day. Meltzer noted that Theory’s involvement in the current WarGames plans marks a clear creative reset for his character. “Now it seems like he’s coming back as a main event level heel when he left as an undercard comedy guy,” Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer also shed light on how WWE management views Theory backstage, highlighting that his physical appearance continues to play a big role in his long-term prospects. “He is one of those guys who because of his look will get more chances to be a top guy even if he’s not over like a top guy, because the powers that be look at him and think ‘he looks like a star,’” he wrote.

