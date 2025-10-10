×
John Cena’s Retirement Match To Draw Major Political Presence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that WWE is preparing for a major turnout of “leading political figures” at John Cena’s farewell match, set to headline a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C. The show will mark Cena’s final in-ring appearance and is being presented internally as a large-scale mainstream event.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is anticipating a “ton of people from the White House” to attend the show. While President Donald Trump has not officially confirmed his presence, his schedule reportedly makes it possible, as he is expected to attend the Army-Navy football game in Baltimore, Maryland, earlier that same day.

Meltzer stated, “Right now the belief is there will be a ton of people from the White House at the show, but Trump is undecided at the moment, but a lot of major people have already told WWE they are coming.”

Cena will first face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel this weekend before shifting his focus to Survivor Series: WarGames, where he is expected to challenge Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

