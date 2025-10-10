Top Name Reportedly Set For John Cena’s Next Match at WWE Survivor Series

John Cena’s farewell tour is set to continue through the end of the year, and new details have emerged regarding his possible final premium live event match.

While Cena is reportedly expected to face GUNTHER in his official retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington D.C., there is now heavy speculation surrounding who he will face at WWE Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego, California.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is currently planning for Cena to challenge San Diego native and reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series.

Meltzer noted that the bout would see Mysterio put his title on the line, writing:

“Dominik Mysterio is currently scheduled for an IC title defense against Cena, which would be his only remaining match on the schedule.”

The potential match carries major significance, as the Intercontinental Championship is the only title Cena has never held in his legendary career. A victory would make him a Grand Slam Champion, completing one of the few milestones that has eluded him throughout his two decades in WWE.

More details on WWE’s plans for Cena’s Survivor Series appearance are expected in the coming weeks.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).