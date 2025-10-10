×
Evil Uno Reveals He’ll Be Working Backstage At AEW All Out 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
Evil Uno remains an important part of AEW, though not quite in the capacity fans might have imagined heading into All Out 2025.

In a recent appearance on the Johnny I Pro Show YouTube channel, the Dark Order member confirmed that he will be present at AEW’s upcoming All Out pay-per-view, but not as an in-ring performer.

“I will be at All Out. I don’t believe I’ll be on the pay-per-view but, I work a backstage job so I will be present,” Uno explained.

While he didn’t elaborate on the specifics of his backstage position, his comments highlight AEW’s increasing trend of utilizing veteran talent in both on-screen and behind-the-scenes roles. As the company continues to grow, it has become more common for experienced wrestlers to transition into hybrid positions, helping develop talent and manage live production.

Since AEW’s formation in 2019, Uno has been a key figure within the Dark Order faction alongside John Silver and Alex Reynolds. The trio most recently competed during the ROH on HonorClub tapings on October 8. Although Uno will not be featured at All Out, his continued involvement confirms that his AEW journey is far from over.

