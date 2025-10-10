×
Andrade To Miss AEW WrestleDream Due To WWC Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
Andrade made his much-anticipated AEW return on the October 1 episode of Dynamite, but fans hoping to see him compete at WrestleDream will have to wait a little longer. His status for the event has now been confirmed, and it officially rules him out of the pay-per-view.

The World Wrestling Council has announced via Instagram that Andrade will travel to Puerto Rico on October 18 to face Xavant, known as the Nation’s Hero, for the WWC Universal Championship. The match will headline WWC’s Halloween Wrestling Xtravaganza at the historic Pepín Cestero Arena in Bayamón, often referred to as the cathedral of Puerto Rican wrestling.

The post read: “Official, for the WWC Universal Championship: Direct from AEW, The Idol, Andrade, challenges the Nation’s Hero, Xavant. WWC presents Halloween Wrestling Xtravaganza, Saturday October 18th at 8:00pm in the cathedral of Puerto Rican wrestling, the Pepín Cestero de Bayamón.”

Unfortunately for AEW fans, the timing of the event clashes directly with WrestleDream, which is scheduled for the same night. That means Andrade will be unable to take part in AEW’s show.

While his absence from WrestleDream is disappointing, the WWC title match is a significant moment for Puerto Rican wrestling. Andrade’s clash with Xavant is already being promoted as a major showdown, and victory in Bayamón could give him strong momentum heading into his next AEW appearance.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Wrestling Council (@wwc_pr)

