Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
 

Two of SmackDown’s biggest stars will go head-to-head next week when Jacob Fatu battles Drew McIntyre. The showdown is set for the Friday, October 17 edition of SmackDown in San Jose, California.

The match was made official following recent tensions between the two. A few weeks ago, Fatu confronted McIntyre, accusing him of constantly complaining and blaming others for his setbacks. McIntyre responded with a headbutt, only for Fatu to leave him laid out moments later.

Their rivalry reignited on this week’s SmackDown in Perth, Australia. During a backstage segment, Fatu told Cody Rhodes he plans to challenge for the WWE Championship after Crown Jewel. McIntyre suddenly attacked him from behind, sparking another chaotic fight.

Later in the show, Fatu returned the favor, interrupting a discussion with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and attacking McIntyre again. Aldis then made their singles match official for next week. McIntyre told Aldis he intends to “beat some respect” into Fatu in front of his home crowd in California.

Elsewhere on SmackDown, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss accepted a challenge from NXT’s Sol Ruca and Zaria. The date and brand for the title match have not yet been confirmed.

