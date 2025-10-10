Shinsuke Nakamura And Tama Tonga Make Surprise Returns On WWE SmackDown

At Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Perth, Australia, fans were treated to the surprise returns of two stars who had been missing from television for months.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga both made their comebacks during the pre-Crown Jewel episode. Nakamura accepted Sami Zayn’s open challenge for the United States Championship, reigniting a rivalry that dates back to his WWE debut in 2016. The match ended in chaos when Tonga suddenly interfered as Nakamura was about to land a Kinshasa, leading to a disqualification finish.

After the match, chaos erupted as Tonga was joined by Talla Tonga, Tanga Loa, and JC Mateo. The group attacked both Nakamura and Zayn before Solo Sikoa made his way out to unite with his Family Tree members. Together, they stood tall over the fallen competitors, marking a dominant moment for Sikoa’s faction.

Sikoa, a former United States Champion himself, lost the title to Zayn back in August. Since then, Zayn has established his reign through weekly open challenges, showcasing his fighting spirit. Nakamura’s return, complete with his iconic “Rising Sun” theme, saw him once again presented as a fan favorite.

Prior to their returns, Nakamura had been off TV since June while Tonga had been absent since April amid rumors of an undisclosed injury. Later in the night, Sikoa and The Family Tree also came face-to-face with The Wyatt Sicks, adding even more intrigue to the growing tensions within WWE.

The episode aired live from Perth on Netflix for international audiences and will be broadcast on USA Network later tonight in its usual 8 p.m. Eastern slot.

