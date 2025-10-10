×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Shinsuke Nakamura And Tama Tonga Make Surprise Returns On WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
Shinsuke Nakamura And Tama Tonga Make Surprise Returns On WWE SmackDown

At Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Perth, Australia, fans were treated to the surprise returns of two stars who had been missing from television for months.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga both made their comebacks during the pre-Crown Jewel episode. Nakamura accepted Sami Zayn’s open challenge for the United States Championship, reigniting a rivalry that dates back to his WWE debut in 2016. The match ended in chaos when Tonga suddenly interfered as Nakamura was about to land a Kinshasa, leading to a disqualification finish.

After the match, chaos erupted as Tonga was joined by Talla Tonga, Tanga Loa, and JC Mateo. The group attacked both Nakamura and Zayn before Solo Sikoa made his way out to unite with his Family Tree members. Together, they stood tall over the fallen competitors, marking a dominant moment for Sikoa’s faction.

Sikoa, a former United States Champion himself, lost the title to Zayn back in August. Since then, Zayn has established his reign through weekly open challenges, showcasing his fighting spirit. Nakamura’s return, complete with his iconic “Rising Sun” theme, saw him once again presented as a fan favorite.

Prior to their returns, Nakamura had been off TV since June while Tonga had been absent since April amid rumors of an undisclosed injury. Later in the night, Sikoa and The Family Tree also came face-to-face with The Wyatt Sicks, adding even more intrigue to the growing tensions within WWE.

The episode aired live from Perth on Netflix for international audiences and will be broadcast on USA Network later tonight in its usual 8 p.m. Eastern slot.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy