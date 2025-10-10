AJ Francis Says John Cena Refused To Rap With Him In WWE

Former WWE star AJ Francis, known to fans as Top Dolla, recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling for a new interview where he discussed wrestling’s crossover with the world of rap.
During the chat, Francis was asked to take part in a fun “blind ranking” game involving wrestlers who have tried their hand at rapping. The first name presented to him was John Cena.
“I mean, you can’t argue with the career that he’s had,” Francis said. “But John Cena himself told me that he couldn’t rap with me , that he’d be doing a disservice to himself if he tried. I asked John to get on a song with me when I was still in WWE. He was like, ‘Bro, I can’t. I can’t do that anymore. It would be a disservice.’ He said, ‘I’ve heard the things that you do, and I wouldn’t be able to hang with you guys.’ So, I was trying to get him on a song with all of Hit Row, and he was like, ‘Nah, I can’t do it.’ So, I’ll put John Cena at number two.”
Francis’ comments shed light on his respect for Cena’s career, while also revealing the level of confidence he has in his own music and that of Hit Row.
