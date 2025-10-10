NXT Vs TNA Showdown Outdraws AEW Dynamite In Tuesday Night Clash

WWE NXT came out on top in this week’s ratings battle against AEW Dynamite as both shows went head-to-head on Tuesday night.

The NXT vs. TNA Showdown special on USA Network averaged 625,000 viewers, marking a 9.3 percent rise from the previous week. Despite that increase, it still ranks as the second-lowest total audience for NXT since July 15, following Nielsen’s recent change to its ratings methodology.

AEW Dynamite, airing on TBS with its Title Tuesday special, drew 321,000 viewers. That figure represents a 31 percent drop from last week and is the lowest audience in the show’s history.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT scored a 0.12 rating, up 20 percent from last week but still tied for its second-lowest demo rating of the year. Dynamite earned a 0.07 rating in the same category, which is down 22.2 percent from last week and marks an all-time low for the series.

Nielsen’s recent introduction of its “Big Panel + Data” system has caused noticeable declines across both WWE and AEW programming since its rollout two weeks ago.

When compared to the same week in 2024, NXT’s average viewership was down 28.5 percent, with its demo rating dropping 50 percent. AEW’s audience was down slightly by 2.4 percent year-over-year, while its 18-49 rating saw a 30 percent decline. Both shows also competed head-to-head during this week last year.