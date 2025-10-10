×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

NXT Vs TNA Showdown Outdraws AEW Dynamite In Tuesday Night Clash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
NXT Vs TNA Showdown Outdraws AEW Dynamite In Tuesday Night Clash

WWE NXT came out on top in this week’s ratings battle against AEW Dynamite as both shows went head-to-head on Tuesday night.

The NXT vs. TNA Showdown special on USA Network averaged 625,000 viewers, marking a 9.3 percent rise from the previous week. Despite that increase, it still ranks as the second-lowest total audience for NXT since July 15, following Nielsen’s recent change to its ratings methodology.

AEW Dynamite, airing on TBS with its Title Tuesday special, drew 321,000 viewers. That figure represents a 31 percent drop from last week and is the lowest audience in the show’s history.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT scored a 0.12 rating, up 20 percent from last week but still tied for its second-lowest demo rating of the year. Dynamite earned a 0.07 rating in the same category, which is down 22.2 percent from last week and marks an all-time low for the series.

Nielsen’s recent introduction of its “Big Panel + Data” system has caused noticeable declines across both WWE and AEW programming since its rollout two weeks ago.

When compared to the same week in 2024, NXT’s average viewership was down 28.5 percent, with its demo rating dropping 50 percent. AEW’s audience was down slightly by 2.4 percent year-over-year, while its 18-49 rating saw a 30 percent decline. Both shows also competed head-to-head during this week last year.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy