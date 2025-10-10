Raja Jackson Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Syko Stu Assault Case

Raja Jackson appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday to face two charges stemming from his violent August altercation with independent wrestler Syko Stu.

Jackson, the son of former UFC fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison for the felony charge and an additional six months for the misdemeanor.

The incident took place on August 23 during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. What was meant to be part of a scripted segment quickly turned into a real and brutal attack, with Jackson repeatedly striking Stu in the head, leaving him bloodied and requiring hospitalization. The altercation reportedly followed a backstage incident where Stu had hit Jackson with a beer can.

TMZ, who were present at the courthouse, described Jackson as wearing “a black shirt, black pants and black tie” as he arrived flanked by what appeared to be his legal team. He did not respond to questions from reporters. His next court appearance is set for November.

Following the incident, Jackson’s streaming account on Kick was permanently banned. Meanwhile, Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) was released from the hospital at the end of August. The U.S. Army veteran continues to recover, with a GoFundMe campaign in his name having raised over $220,000 to assist with his medical expenses.

Prosecutors have also added a sentencing enhancement, alleging that Jackson inflicted “great bodily injury” during the assault.

