Wrestler Confirms Departure From WWE ID Program

Zayda Steel has officially announced her departure from the WWE ID program.

Taking to social media, Steel confirmed that she made the personal decision not to renew her WWE ID contract, ending her time with the developmental initiative on her own terms.

Steel was among the first talents signed when WWE launched the ID program, quickly becoming one of its standout names. She notably competed in the triple threat match that crowned the inaugural Women's ID Champion, a bout ultimately won by Kylie Rae. That title currently remains vacant following Rae’s pregnancy announcement.

In her statement, Steel expressed appreciation for her time in WWE, writing, “I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you.”

Steel’s next steps have not yet been revealed, but she made it clear that her wrestling journey is far from over.