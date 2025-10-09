×
Vince McMahon To Appear In Court Next Week Over Reckless Driving Case

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 09, 2025
Vince McMahon will soon face a key moment in his ongoing legal battle. The former WWE chairman is scheduled to appear in court in Stamford, Connecticut, next Thursday, October 16, for a disposition hearing tied to his reckless driving case. The charges stem from a serious car accident that occurred on July 24 in Westport, which resulted in two vehicles being totaled.

Authorities charged McMahon with reckless driving and following too closely after the early morning crash, which drew significant attention in the local area. His attorney has reportedly been attempting to have the charges dismissed ahead of the scheduled hearing.

The incident became public after Barbara Doran, the other driver involved, shared her version of events on Facebook. Doran recounted what she described as a frightening ordeal, claiming McMahon’s Bentley struck her vehicle from behind while traveling between “80 to 90 miles per hour” on the Merritt Parkway as she made her way toward the Martha’s Vineyard ferry.

Doran said that both she and her dog escaped serious injury but were visibly shaken and later received medical attention. According to her post, an unmarked state trooper had been following McMahon’s vehicle for speeding and erratic driving at the time of the crash. The officer allegedly told her that McMahon swerved at the last second, clipping the back of her car instead of colliding head-on, which could have resulted in a fatal outcome.

Doran’s description of the wreck painted a vivid image of destruction, noting that both cars were completely destroyed and that McMahon’s airbags deployed as the front wheels of his Bentley were torn off by the force of the collision.

She wrote that she remained trembling for nearly twenty minutes after the crash, expressing gratitude that no one else was injured and remarking how fortunate it was that the situation did not end in tragedy.

McMahon’s legal team is expected to continue pursuing dismissal of the charges before the hearing. The upcoming court appearance will determine whether the case proceeds further or is resolved in his favor.

