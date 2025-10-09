Ace Steel And Jazz Guest Coach At WWE Performance Center This Week

While part of the WWE NXT roster continues its live event tour across the Midwest, the remaining talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, are set to benefit from the knowledge of two well-known wrestling veterans. According to a report from PWInsider, current TNA producer Ace Steel and former two-time WWE Women’s Champion Jazz are both scheduled to serve as guest coaches this week.

Ace Steel’s involvement has caught attention, especially given the ongoing collaboration between WWE and TNA. A respected name in the business, Steel has built a long career as both a performer and a coach, previously working in WWE’s developmental system and later as a producer with AEW and TNA.

Jazz’s return to the Performance Center adds more star power to the week’s training sessions. The two-time Women’s Champion has taken on the guest coach role several times in 2025, sharing her experience and intensity with NXT’s up-and-coming athletes. Known for her strength and no-nonsense approach during the Attitude Era, Jazz remains a valuable mentor for the next generation of women in wrestling.

