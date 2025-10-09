×
Stephanie McMahon And Ari Emanuel To Be Deposed In Ongoing WWE Shareholder Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 09, 2025
The ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit has taken another major turn as Stephanie McMahon and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel are both set to be deposed in the coming weeks. Wrestlenomics reports that McMahon’s deposition is scheduled for October 24, followed by Emanuel’s on December 2. Their participation marks a significant development in the case, which claims that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon orchestrated the 2023 merger with Endeavor to serve his own interests rather than acting in the best interest of shareholders.

Filed in November 2023 by the Ohio Laborers’ Pension Fund, the lawsuit argues that McMahon’s key motivation in pushing through the sale was to maintain his position of authority. The filing also alleges that McMahon disregarded other potential buyers who might have offered a more favorable deal for shareholders, simply because those offers would have removed him from power.

Alongside McMahon and Emanuel, several other prominent figures are expected to be questioned, including former WWE executive Frank Riddick, former WWE executive and current 14TH & I President Brad Blum, and Mark Zhu, who serves as Executive Vice President of Strategy for both TKO and Endeavor.

Under Delaware law, deposition transcripts will not be made public by default, although selected portions could surface in later filings. This lawsuit adds to Vince McMahon’s growing list of legal issues, including a separate case brought by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who has accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. These allegations ultimately led to McMahon’s resignation from TKO Group in 2024.

