AEW All In: Texas Attendance Falls Short, Funding Cut By State

AEW’s All In: Texas event at Globe Life Field did not meet its projected attendance figures, resulting in a smaller public funding reimbursement than originally expected.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, the show qualified for support through the Texas Event Trust Fund but will receive less than the $1.08 million initially approved. The attendance projection had estimated 33,490 people (including 32,500 spectators), but official certification listed 23,759 total attendees, with 21,973 spectators. This represents a drop of roughly 29 percent from expectations, reducing AEW’s payout to an estimated $700,000.

After the event, AEW President Tony Khan referenced an attendance figure “close to 29,000,” which matched WrestleTix’s reported number of 27,245 distributed tickets but not the verified total. Despite the shortfall, the show brought in more than $2.5 million in gate revenue, and local officials were said to be satisfied with its overall economic benefit.

It was also reported that AEW had requested arbitration and confidentiality clauses with the city-owned Esports Stadium, specifically to prevent the release of attendance figures, ticket counts, and box office data to the public.